CBSE Circulars to Schools on Board Exam 2020 Checking; Warning against Non-Compliance

CBSE sends Circulars to Schools on Board Exam 2020 Checking

The board exam for Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 10th and 12th is about to start soon. The practical exam will be started prior to the theory examination. The theory examination would start from February 15 for both classes 10 and 12.

The evaluation of the answer sheets will be started soon after the examination. This trend is ongoing from the previous year. The board has sent out circulars to schools, strictly advising them to comply with the bylaws of affiliation as pertinent with result calculation. This has been done because of the increasing number of errors and revaluation requests.

The notification released by the CBSE reminds schools of their duty, as per the affiliation and examination bylaws. The circular has reiterated that schools must allow regular subject teachers to go for the CBSE evaluation work.

The official site to get more details on the evaluation rules and exam details is http://cbse.nic.in/ .

CBSE stated that not following the rules may range to the warning letter to a fine of up to Rs. 5 lakhs to even taking away the affiliation of the school and barring the institutes to sponsor the students for the next two years for board examination.

The board has sent the notification to all those teachers and invigilators who were found to be involved in such erroneous evaluation. Many schools were also reportedly fined Rs. 50,000 for not allowing teachers to report for ‘checking’ or valuation duty after the examination

These strict rules will lead to the on-time result declaration by the board. Stay tuned to the CBSE website for further notification and updates.

<noscript><iframe title="CBSE Board Exam Passing Marks Big Update | CBSE Board Pass Criteria 2020 |" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yrjAmnJfUVs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

