IIHMR University, a premier health management research institution in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IPE Global Limited to create a robust framework for ongoing collaboration in key areas such as research, training, academics, and student engagement.

Through this MoU, students at IIHMR University will gain access to valuable internship opportunities, dissertations, practicums, and job placements with IPE Global Limited. These real-world experiences will enable students to apply their academic knowledge in practical settings, enhancing their learning journey and preparing them for future leadership roles.

Dr. P R Sodani, President of IIHMR University, expressed excitement about this new partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with IPE Global will foster high-quality education and a resilient training system that equips youth with 21st-century, market-relevant skills for better employment prospects and a stronger healthcare system. Developing future leaders who can provide sustainable, affordable, and quality healthcare is the foundation of our MoU. Having recently celebrated 40 years of excellence in academics and research, this partnership reflects our commitment to the future and our renewed purpose.”

This strategic agreement represents a significant advancement in enhancing academic-industry partnerships, emphasising mutual growth and innovation. The collaboration will involve joint research proposal development and co-authoring research papers, as well as organising various activities.

Want to stay in the loop with exciting updates about IIMs and top-notch MBA colleges in India & abroad? Just hop on over to PaGaLGuY.Com and sign up now!

Join CAT 2024 Prep Group & get CAT 2024 Resources – Free Question Banks To Practice And Apply Concepts: CAT 2024 Exam Preparation: Exhaustive Study Material, CAT Exam Paper & Answers, Mock Test & More

Read More