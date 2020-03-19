National Retail Summit 2019-21

HomeMBA Articles
    National Retail Summit is a national level event which is organized by PGDM – Retail Management Program first year students at K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research.

    It is a two-day event which was held on 13th and 14th November 2019 consisting of series of mini events such as Kurukshetra and Brandomania which are inter college competitions including Retail Mela and Keynote speeches.

    The National Retail Summit was first held in 2008 and this year we celebrated the 11th year since its inception. This event witnesses the biggest footfall and it is one of the marquee events of Retail Management students. Big brands like BMW, Harley Davidson associate with this grand event and make it a huge success.

