Zero Waste Campaign Enactus Somaiya Social Cell

Whether in reaction to grassroots student initiative or concern with the global waste crisis, colleges have started pledging to go zero waste. K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research has taken up waste management in earnest.

Apart from preparing oneself to become next generation leaders, students here also actively participate in inculcating socially conscious values.

Enactus Somaiya Social Cell, an institute level Cell of the global non-profit organization Enactus founded in US which now operates in collaboration with around 400 universities, recently launched their campaign to make K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research a zero-waste campus.

The campaign was designed meticulously to include a series of impactful activities to spread awareness about the importance of proper waste segregation. There was a training session for the housekeeping staff about various types of waste and their disposal.

Two bins, colour coded, one for wet and another for dry waste were placed at all the locations in college building as well as in the hostels. A street play was also organized to educate students how easy it is to be a part of the change.

