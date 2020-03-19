SPRIHA Done Right The K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research Way

Like every year, K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research hosted ‘SPRIHA’ – The Inter Collegiate National Level Competition on 23rd August 2019 where the Second-Year students exhibited their learning and experiences during their Summer Internships.

Top B-Schools from all over the country competed for the ultimate honor making the solemn event a grand success. The competition was educative and it aided the First-Year students to understand the learning that could be reaped from a Summer Internship.

‘SPRIHA’- The flagship event of K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research provided a platform for the management students across the country to present their internship experiences and to be evaluated by experts.

It was a privilege for the institution to host Mr. Vinay Kumar Shetty (Vice President- Marketing, Lodha Group), Miss Vineeta Vyas (Senior Manager -Fino Payments Bank), Miss Richa Gera (Manager- HR Generalist, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China) and Dr. Wu Chen Ting (Lecturer- Hangzhou Buddhist Academy) as panelists.

Their evaluation and feedback not only benefited the participants and the students to comprehend several managerial aspects, but also to hone their presentation skills.

The podium was shared by Abhishek Bawa, K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research (First), M Umesh Kumar, IFMR Sri City (Second) and Pallavi Seth, Welingkar Mumbai (Third).

