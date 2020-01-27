NABARD Admit Card 2020 for Office Attendant Post Released on nabard.org; Exam on 4th Feb

NABARD Admit Card 2020

The NABARD Admit Card 2020 for Office Attendant posts has been released by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of NABARD.

The NABARD admit card will be available on the official website for downloading from 25th January 2020 to 4th February 2020. The admit card is available only on the official site and no other third- party websites.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on February 4, 2020. Candidates qualifying in the prelim’s exam will be able to appear for the mains exam and the interview round.

Exam Pattern:

The exam paper will comprise of 120 questions for 120 marks.

The question paper is bilingual- English and Hindi and the duration of the exam is 90 minutes.

The subjects included in the exam are the test of reasoning, English language, general awareness, and numerical ability.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the NABARD Admit Card 2020 is www.nabard.org .

Steps to download NABARD Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official site of NABARD as mentioned above in this article.

Click on the “NABARD Admit Card 2020 for Office Attendant” link present under What’s New section.

Enter the login credentials to login into the account.

The admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the NABARD Admit Card 2020 for Office Attendant.

Take a print copy of the NABARD 2020 admit card for further reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, NABARD Admit Card 2020 for Office Attendant link .

Candidates will get selected on the basis of two-phase Online Tests (as given below) and the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). This recruitment exam for NABARD 2020 is being held to fulfil the vacancy requirement of 73 Office Attendant posts in the organization.

Also read, NABARD Office Assistant Syllabus 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="Nabard office attendant admit card from 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mr83758kLO0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

