MPSC Group C Answer Key Released at mpsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download and Check here for Latest update

The candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Group C examination can now download the Answer Key that is released on the official website @ www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

The MPSC Group C Examination Key 2019 is one of the important documents for candidates to estimate their marks in the examination.

MPSC had conducted the examination for Group C services on 6th of October 2019. The candidates who were allowed to give the exam for the Main Exam Paper- 1 were the ones who had qualified the examination of MPSC Group C Clerk Typist PT

IMPORTANT INFORMATION RELATED TO MPSC

The name of the organization is the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

The name of the posts in Group C Services are Secondary Inspector, Tax Assistant, Clerk Typist Marathi and Clerk Typist English

There are a total number of 234 vacancies

The selection process of the various posts is done through Preliminary exams, Mains exam and Interview method

The location of the job is Maharashtra, and the official website is mpsc.gov.in

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ANSWER KEY 2019?

The candidates can download the answer key by logging in to the official website, i.e. mpsc.gov.in

The candidates need to enter the accurate log in ID and password

On logging in to the official website, the main page of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will open up

The candidates can have a look on the left side of the Main page for getting access to the Answer key of 2019

The candidates can then click on that particular option, and a page with all the related answer keys will open

After this step, the candidates will then have to find the link to MPSC Group C Answer Key 2019 and then click on it

A new page with all the Solution Key for all the sets will open up. The candidates can check the Answer Key and also download the PDF format of those Answer keys

The candidates can then compare the MPSC Answer Sheet with your answers in order to determine your estimated marks in the MPSC 2019 examination

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – MPSC Group C Answer Key

Question: From where can I download the MPSC Group C Answer key 2019?

Answer: The candidates can download the MPSC Answer key 2019 from the official website www.mpsc.gov.in

Question: How can I download the MPSC Group C Answer key 2019?

Answer: The candidates can visit the official ID, and then follow the instructions in order to download the MPSC Group C Answer key 2019

Question: How many vacancies are there in the MPSC recruitment process?

Answer: There is a total of 234 vacancies in the MPSC recruitment process

Question: What is the selection process?

Answer: The selection process includes Preliminary exams, Mains exam and interview.

