MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2019 Out Today on mpsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link to Download here

MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2019

The Final Answer Key for MPSC Group C Clerk Typist Main Exam Paper I has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates appeared in this MPSC exam can download the answer key from the official website of MPSC.

The final answer key 2019 has been released for the subjects Marathi and English for Group C Clerk Typist Main Exam Paper I by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The MPSC Group C Mains Exam Paper I was scheduled on 6th October 2019.

Candidates qualifying in the MPSC Group C Clerk Typist PT Exam will be able to appear in the Main exam Paper-1. This recruitment exam for MPSC is being held to fulfil the requirement of 338 posts, Sub Inspector, Group-A – 33 Posts, Tax Assistant, Group-A – 126 Posts, Clerk-Typist (Marathi), Group-A – 162 Posts and Clerk-Typist (English), Group-A – 17 Posts.

The official web to get more details on the recruitment exam and download the answer key is www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in .

Steps to download MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of MPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS” section available on the home page.

Go to the link displaying as Maharashtra Group-C Services Main Examination 2019 Combine Paper 1 Final Answer Key.

Check and download the PDF file of the MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2019.

Take a print of the answer key for future reference.

The direct link to download the answer key is here, Direct Link for MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2019.

Candidates must stay updated with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) website for latest information on the examination.

