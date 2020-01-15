MPSC State Services Mains Exam 2019 Result Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download MPSC SSE Result

Maharashtra Public Service Commission is a statutory body operating under the control of the state government of Maharashtra. It is responsible for conducting various recruitment campaigns periodically for selection of the most suitable candidates for various vacancies available with the different ministries, departments, and undertakings of the state government.

Therefore, all the candidates who are interested in a government job participate in the recruitment drives conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. Recently, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducted the recruitment drive for selection of most suitable candidates for various vacancies under the MPSC SSE Recruitment 2020. As expected, hundreds of thousands of candidates registered for the recruitment drive.

The mains exam for the MPSC SSE Recruitment 2020 was conducted across multiple venues in the state from 13th July 2019 to 15th July 2019. As several months have passed since the exams were conducted, candidates have been waiting for the declaration of final results for the MPSC SSE Mains Exam 2020.

Now, there is an extremely urgent bit of information for the candidates who appeared for the MPSC SSE Mains Exam 2020. According to the official notification published on the website of MPSC @ www.mpsc.gov.in, the results for the MPSC SSE Mains Exam 2020 have now been declared. The results are available on the official website of MPSC from 14th January 2020 onwards.

So, all the candidates who had appeared for the MPSC SSE Mains Exam 2020 must log-on to the official website of MPSC SSE Recruitment 2020 and download their result as soon as possible. Here are the steps which must be followed by the candidates to download their MPSC SSE Results 2020: –

Log-on to the official website of MPSC SSE Recruitment 2020 @ mpsc.gov.in.

Now, on the home page of the website, you need to locate the link “14/01/2007-2019 State Services (Main) Examination 2019 – Written Exam Result (Desk 14-A).” Once you have located the link, click on it.

Now, on the next page, you will be able to see the MPSC SSE Mains Result 2020. The result consists of the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Use “Ctrl + F” command to search for your roll number.

Once you have located your roll number, download and save the result for future use. Also, make sure that you take a printout for your reference.

FAQs

Question: When were the results declared for MPSC SSE Mains Exam 2020?

Answer: The results have been declared on 14th January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for MPSC SSE Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.mpsc.gov.in.

Question: When was the mains exam conducted for MPSC SSE Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The mains exam for the MPSC SSE Recruitment 2020 was conducted across multiple venues in the state from 13th July 2019 to 15th July 2019

Question: When will the further selection process be conducted?

Answer: The dates will be notified by MPSC later on.

