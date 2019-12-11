Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2019: Apply for 50 Vacancies at bankofmaharashtra.in, Check here Eligibility and Selection Process

Bank of Maharashtra has released the notifications for the recruitment of specialist officer posts and various other posts.

The other posts are Network & Security Administrators, Database Administrator, Production Support, Business Analyst and other.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through official website from 16th December till 31st December 2019.

Candidates who will be selected will be required to work at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India and other information can be checked at official website which is www.bankofmaharashtra.in.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check below the number of vacancies released by Bank of Maharashtra:-

Name of Posts Number of Vacancies Network & Security Administrators 11 Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle) 04 System Administrator (Windows/VM) 14 System Administrator (UNIX) 07 Production Support Engineer 07 E-Mail Administrator 02 Business Analyst 05

Eligibility Criteria

The following is the eligibility criteria to be met as per instructions from Bank of Maharashtra, for the required posts:-

Network & Security Administrators – Candidate should have secured minimum of 55 percent of marks in aggregate in B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communications. Database Administrator (MSSQL / Oracle) – Candidate should have B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science with minimum of 55 percent marks in aggregate. It is essential to have Oracle / Microsoft certification in Database Administration. System Administrator (Windows/VM) – Candidate should have secured 55 percent marks in B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA / MSc Computer Science. System Administrator (UNIX) – Candidate should have B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer science with minimum 55 % marks in aggregate. Production Support Engineer – Candidate should have B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / Electronics / MCA /MSc Computer Science. E-Mail Administrator – Candidate should have B. Tech/B.E in Computer Science/I.T / Electronics / MCA /M. Sc Computer Science with minimum of 55 percent marks. Business Analyst – candidate should have B. Tech / B.E in Computer Science / I.T / M. Sc Computer Science, MCA / M. Tech / M.E in Computer Science / IT.

