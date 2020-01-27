MP TET 2020 Date Extended on peb.mp.gov.in; Last Date to Apply is 4th Feb

MP TET 2020

The date for the registration of Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) has been extended by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB). Candidates who are interested can visit the official website which is peb.mp.gov.in and apply till the 04th February 2020.

Initially the last date submits the application form for MP Primary School TET was supposed to be 20th January 2020. It is always recommended; the candidates go through the terms and conditions before applying for the MP TET 2020.

Important Dates:

Interested candidates can note the following important dates released by MP PEB:

The notification for the MP TET was released on 06th January 2020.

The online registration process begins from 06th January 2020.

The last date to submit the application process is 04th February 2020.

The examination date for MP TET is 25th April 2020.

Application Process:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to submit the application online:

Candidates must need to visit the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

There would be a link on MP TET registration and click on it

Candidates would then need to fill the required details accurately on the form.

Candidates would also need the pay the application fees online

The application form can be submitted and save the confirmation page.

The application fees are given below:

Category of Candidates Single Paper Both Papers General INR 600 INR 1200 SC/ ST/ OBC/ Pwd INR 300 INR 600

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary for all the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as the certificate will be issued only to the candidates who meet the criteria. They are as follows:

Candidates should have minimum 50 percent marks in higher secondary with addition to 2 years diploma in elementary education.

The age of the applicants or the candidates should be between 18 years to 35 years of age.

