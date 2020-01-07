KTET November Result 2019 Declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, check here for more Details

There is an extremely crucial bit of update for all the candidates who had recently appeared for the KTET November 2019 Exam conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan in the month of November 2019.

The KTET November 2019 Exam was conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for selecting the most suitable candidates for the posts of teachers available with different schools operating under the state government of Kerala.

The KTET November 2019 Exam was conducted on 16th November 2019 and 24th November 2019 across multiple examination centres in the state. Ever since the KTET November 2019 Exam was conducted successful, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of results.

Now, there is an essential bit of information for all the candidates who had appeared for the KTET November 2019 Exam. As per the official notification that has been released on the official website by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the results for the KTET November 2019 Exam have now been declared.

So, all the candidates who had appeared for the KTET November 2019 Exam, must log-on to the official website @ www.ktet.kerala.gov.in and download their results as soon as possible. It is advisable that the candidates also take a printout of the result and keep it safely for future reference.

KTET November 2019 Exam Result : How to download the KTET November 2019 Exam Result

Here are the steps that the candidates must follow to download their results for the KTET November 2019 Exam: –

Log-on to the official website of KTET November 2019 Exam @ ktet.kerala.gov.in

Now, when the home page of the website loads, locate the link “KTET November 2019 Exam Result.”

After you have located the link, click on it.

This will open a new page on your screen where you will be asked to enter your login credentials. Enter your details correctly and click on the “Check Result” button.

Your KTET November 2019 Exam Result will now be displayed on the screen.

Make sure to download the result and save it in on your computer for future reference.

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website for checking the results for KTET November 2019 Exam?

Answer: The official website for checking the results is www.ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Question: Who organised the KTET November 2019 Exam?

Answer: The exam was conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Question: When was the KTET November 2019 Exam conducted?

Answer: The KTET November 2019 Exam was conducted on 16th November 2019 and 24th November 2019 across multiple examination centres in the state

Question: When will be the results available on the website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan?

Answer: The results for the KTET November 2019 Exam have already been released on the official website on 6th January 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="K.TET November 2019 ||KTET Result" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xzjAcR0g0aE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

