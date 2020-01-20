MPTET Primary School TET 2020 Application Process closing Today on peb.mp.gov.in; Apply Soon

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    MPTET Primary School TET 2020 Application Process: The registration process for MPTET 2020 exam is closing today on peb.mp.gov.in.

    MPTET Primary School TET 2020 Application Process
    The application process for the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will soon be closed by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP-PEB). Candidates who are interested to appear for the examination must complete their registration process soon on the official website of MPTET.

    The registration process will end today on 20th January 2020 whereas it was started on 6th January 2020. Candidates must read the eligibility criteria before applying for the Madhya Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2020.

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Date
    The application process started on 6th January 2020
    The application process ends on 20th January 2020
    The application correction window will be active till 25th January 2020

    The Madhya Pradesh Vyapam will be conducting the MPTET 2020 examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. The certification of TET is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

    The online site to get more details on the examination and to register for MPTET Primary School TET 2020 exam is www.peb.mp.gov.in .

    Steps to apply for MPTET 2020 exam:

    • Visit the MP Vyapam 2020 official website as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “MPTET 2020 examination” link on the page.
    • Go to the application link to access the application page.
    • Enter the credentials required to open the application link.
    • Fill the registration and complete the application process.
    • Submit the application form and download the submitted form.
    • You can also take a print out of the application for future reference.

    The direct web link to apply for the examination is direct link.

    Candidates can access the short notice for the examination in this direct link and can also go through the official website for more updates and information.

