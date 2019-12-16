IIM Bodh Gaya PHD Admission: Registrations Started at iimbg.ac.in, Steps How to Apply

Indian Institute of Management is one of the most coveted educational institutions in the country and is highly sought after by students interested in a career in management.

With its multiple branches present across the country, IIM caters to a large number of students aspiring to pursue postgraduate diploma as well as PhD level programs.

As per the latest news from IIM Bodh Gaya, admissions for its residential full-time program from PhD have now started, and the institute has published a notice regarding the same on its website @ www.iimbg.ac.in.

As per the notification published by IIM Bodh Gaya, candidates who are interested in applying for admissions into the PhD program at IIM BG must complete their applications online at the official website of the institute. The last date for completing the applications online is 10th March 2020.

Under no circumstances will the application window be extended, so the candidates must complete their online applications as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute hassles.

The application fee must also be paid by the candidates applying for the admission to IIM BG PhD 2020 program. The application fee depends on the number of specialisations that the candidate is applying for, with the application fee for one area being Rs 500 and for two areas being Rs. 1000.

Candidates from Sc, ST, PwD category or women candidates are exempt from payment of the application fee. Candidates must also keep scanned copies of their educational certificates, test certificates, and any other important documents ready before starting the online application process.

Presently, IIM BG PhD 2020 program is available in specialisations like Finance and accounting, marketing, economics and business environment, IT and systems, operations management, and quantitative techniques. In order to secure admission into the IIM BG PhD 2020 program, candidates must submit their scores for CAT, GRE, GATE, GMAT or JRF (UGC/CSIR).

For IIM BG PhD 2020 program, scores of these exams should not be from before than March 2018 i.e. only latest scores shall be accepted for admissions.

Though there is an exception to this rule as well. Candidates who have completed a PGP from any of the IIMs in the last 10 years with at least a CGPA of 6 out of 10 and with no Fs and not more than 2 Ds in the first year can directly apply for admission into IIM BG PhD 2020 program.

Finals election of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test, educational qualifications, personal interview, work experience, reference letters, research aptitude and other factors.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date to apply for IIM BG PhD 2020 program?

Answer: The last date to apply for IIM BG PhD 2020 program is 10th March 2020.

Question: On which website should I apply for admission to IIM BG PhD 2020 program?

Answer: Candidates should apply on the official website of IIM BG for admission to the IIM BG PhD 2020 program @ www.iimbg.ac.in.

Question: Which test scores are acceptable for IIM BG PhD 2020 program?

Answer: CAT, GMAT, GRE, and JRF (UGC/SCIR) are the acceptable test scores for IIM BG PhD 2020 program.

Question: When will the interview stage commence for IIM BG PhD 2020 program?

Answer: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews after the application dates are closed i.e. after 10th March 2020.

