SIESCOMS Students Speak #4

Aditya Kalbhore (PGDM 2019-21)

While working with my previous organization after completing my graduation, I realized that “it’s not just what you know but more importantly it’s who you know”. Upon realizing this fact, I decided to pursue my post-graduation from a premier business school because when you do an MBA as your post-graduation, you meet a lot of people and get an opportunity to grow your professional network while interacting with professors, industry experts and students from all over the world, bag internships which are a way to put your best foot forward into the industry.

SIESCOMS organizes numerous events such as Conferences, Seminars, Skill linked immersion programs, Global immersion program, Corporate interactive series etc where we get the chance to meet experts from the business world and beyond. Additionally, SIESCOMS’ various committees (run by the students) host networking events, where we get opportunity to interact with potential employers. All of these proved to be invaluable opportunities and exposures for me as a part of my post-graduation journey in this college

