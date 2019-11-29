SBI SO Result 2019 for Written Examination has been Declared on sbi.co.in, Steps to download here

SBI SO Result 2019

The SBI SO examination Result 2019 has been announced by the State Bank of India, SBI. Candidates appeared in this exam can download and check their results from the official website of State Bank of India.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 477 specialist officer’s vacancies. The written exam for SBI SO 2019 exam was held on 20th October 2019 and the result is declared today on the SBI website.

The result has been released in the form of a list of the candidates who have qualified for the interview round. Candidates qualifying in the written exam will be able to appear for the interview round.

The official website to get more details on the SBI SO 2019 exam and check the result is www.sbi.co.in . Candidates must go through the following instructions in order to check the results announced on the website.

Steps to check and download the result for SBI SO 2019 written exam:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “SBI PO Result 2019” link present on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check and download the result for SBI SO 2019 written exam.

Take a print of the PDF file for referring it further.

The posts for which the recruitment exam is being held are Cloud Administrator (JMGS-I), WAS Administrator (MMGS-II), Infrastructure Engineer (MMGS-II), UX Designer (MMGS-II), IT Risk Manager (MMGS-II), Project Manager (MMGS-III) posts.

SBI has released the list for various JMGS I and MMGS II posts which include Developer, System Administrator, Database Administrator, Tester, WAS Administrator, Project manager, etc. Candidates can also check the interview schedule released on the SBI website. Candidates will be able to check their individual marks obtained at the later stage.

