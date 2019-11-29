HomeBank POSBI SO Articles
  • Articles

    • SBI SO Result 2019 for Written Examination has been Declared on sbi.co.in, Steps to download here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    SBI SO Result 2019: Candidates can check the result for the Written Examination on the official website, sbi.co.in.

    SBI SO Result 2019
    SBI SO Result 2019

    The SBI SO examination Result 2019 has been announced by the State Bank of India, SBI. Candidates appeared in this exam can download and check their results from the official website of State Bank of India.

    This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 477 specialist officer’s vacancies. The written exam for SBI SO 2019 exam was held on 20th October 2019 and the result is declared today on the SBI website.

    The result has been released in the form of a list of the candidates who have qualified for the interview round. Candidates qualifying in the written exam will be able to appear for the interview round.

    The official website to get more details on the SBI SO 2019 exam and check the result is www.sbi.co.in . Candidates must go through the following instructions in order to check the results announced on the website.

    Steps to check and download the result for SBI SO 2019 written exam:

    • Visit the official website as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “SBI PO Result 2019” link present on the home page.
    • Enter the credentials required to login.
    • Check and download the result for SBI SO 2019 written exam.
    • Take a print of the PDF file for referring it further.

    The posts for which the recruitment exam is being held are Cloud Administrator (JMGS-I), WAS Administrator (MMGS-II), Infrastructure Engineer (MMGS-II), UX Designer (MMGS-II), IT Risk Manager (MMGS-II), Project Manager (MMGS-III) posts.

    SBI has released the list for various JMGS I and MMGS II posts which include Developer, System Administrator, Database Administrator, Tester, WAS Administrator, Project manager, etc. Candidates can also check the interview schedule released on the SBI website. Candidates will be able to check their individual marks obtained at the later stage.

    Also read, SBI SO 2019 Admit Card.

    Read Next

    SBI 2019 Recruitment: 77 Specialist Cadre Officer and DGM Posts Vacant
    SBI is coming out with news for the people who are awaiting career news and breakthrough in the career. SBI has decided to invite applications for the post of special cadre officer in their upcoming recruitment process for the year of 2019. Candidates must apply for the recruitment drive directly through this link, https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html .
    In Bank PO  ·  August 2019
    SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 477 Posts on sbi.co.in
    SBI SCO Recruitment 2019, State Bank of India (SBI) has released official notification for recruitment of the 477 Specialist Cadre Officer various posts. Apply online at sbi.co.in
    In Bank PO  ·  September 2019
    SBI SO 2019 Admit Card Released on sbi.co.in/careers
    SBI SO 2019: The admit card for SBI Specialist officer 2019 has been released on sbi.co.in/careers.
    In Bank PO  ·  October 2019
    SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 67 Specialist Officer on sbi.co.in, Steps to Apply
    SBI Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 67 Specialist Officer on the official website, sbi.co.in.
    In Bank PO  ·  last month
    SBI SO Result 2019 for Written Examination has been Declared on sbi.co.in, Steps to download here
    SBI SO Result 2019: Candidates can check the result for the Written Examination on the official website, sbi.co.in.
    In Bank PO  ·  3 weeks ago