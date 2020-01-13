Haryana Civil Services Result 2019 Released on hpsc.gov.in: Newspaper Vendor’s Daughter on Top

Haryana Civil Services Result 2019

This is success story of26-year-old Shivjeet Bharti, who is striving hard to accomplish her goals amidst life full of struggles. Shivjeet Bharti is one of those 48 students who have cleared the Haryana Civil Services (Executive) assessment (HCS).

Bharti is the girl child of a newspaper seller from a village, Jaisinghpura in Haryana, where the state government is driving the “Beti Bacho, Beti Padhao Yojana” to change the male centric mentality of the general public. Bharti has made the news for her paper seller father, whose numerous experiences with government officials have never been pleasant.

Her dad, Gurnam Saini, wakes up during the dawn every day to sell newspapers and gets just four leaves per year. Bharti’s mother, Sharda Saini, is an Anganwadi laborer. “Getting quality training with limited assets in the family was the actual struggle,” Bharti told IANS.

She said preparing hard and finding a government service was her top need. “I was getting ready for my Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) tests. In the middle, I also applied for the HCS (Executive) and cleared it in the very first attempt. Presently, I have gained the confidence and resources to ace the Civil Services Examination,” said Bharti, who is the oldest among the three kids in the family. Her younger sister is doing post-graduation while her younger sibling is a differently abled kid.

Bharti also teaches students at her home to make some money post completion of her master’s degree in Mathematics (Honors) from Punjab University in Chandigarh in 2015,. “Obviously, the UPSC is my next point,” she stated, including the training for the UPSC tests helped her clearing the HCS. She mentioned that state-specific information does help one to clear the state administrations exam.

“It is just the effort, hard work and love for studying that makes the way to progress, she said.”I love understanding books, papers and periodicals and watching recordings on YouTube for information,” Bharti said. According to her, condemning male centric outlook of society was a major struggle for her family. “At the point when I was preparing for my examinations, there was social pressure on my family to get me married. But they gave my education first priority. Presently, they have proved that a young girl from a small town can arrive at a respectable position,” she said.

A proud father, Saini stated: “My children are my wings. I can’t be happier than this.” He mentioned that he confronted numerous issues in the government offices during a land dispute which was owned by him. “I expect that my daughter will care for people and their welfare,” Saini included.

