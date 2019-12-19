LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019: Check Exam Pattern and Section-Wise Marks Distribution

Life Insurance Corporation of India, LIC India, is one of the leading public sector insurance companies and is also one of the biggest public sector employers. With a robust presence across India, LIC offers convenience and comfort to its customers.

To maintain the satisfaction levels of its ever-expanding customer base, LIC conducts various recruitment campaigns periodically for selection of the most talented candidates for different vacancies available with its different offices.

Recently, LIC announced the LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 for the vacancies for the post of Assistant. As expected , 1000 of candidates applied for the vacancy. Now, as the LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 has been set for 22nd December 2019, candidates are busy with their preparations.

In order to secure the best marks in LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019, it is essential that the candidates have a proper study plan with them. LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 is going to be a highly competitive exam with numerous candidates vying for the few available vacancies.

Therefore, any laxity in preparations can result in dejection for the candidates. Here are some most important details pertaining to the LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 that the candidates should be aware of. This will help in their preparations.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for LIC Assistant 2019

LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019: Exam Pattern

LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 is a Computer Based Test to be conducted in online mode.

The total exam duration is 150 minutes.

The details regarding the venue, date, time and other important details regarding the LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 are available in the admit card.

The exam will comprise of 200 questions of MCQ type with each question carrying 1 mark.

Any incorrect answer will lead to a penalty of 0.25 marks.

The LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 comprises of 4 sections with sectional timing for each section.

The section-wise details are as follows: – English Language – 40 Questions for 40 Marks in 35 minutes General/Financial Awareness – 50 questions for 50 marks in 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude – 50 Questions for 50 Marks in 40 minutes Reasoning Ability/Computer Aptitude – 60 questions for 60 marks in 40 minutes



Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 scheduled?

Answer: Exam will take place on 22nd December 2019 across multiple centres in the country.

Question: What will be the mode of examination for LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019?

Answer: LIC Assistant Mains Examination 2019 will be conducted by online mode, i.e. it is a CBT test.

Question: What is the total duration of the LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019?

Answer: total duration of the exam is 150 minutes with a sub-limit set for each section.

Question: Is there any negative marking applicable for LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019?

Answer: every negative answer will attract a penalty of 0.25 marks.

LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019: Check Exam Pattern and Section-Wise Marks Distribution was last modified:

Read More