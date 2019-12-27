MGVCL Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant Post) is 15 Jan, Check more details @mgvcl.com

The Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) has released latest notification calling out applicants for the recruitment process of the Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) posts. The MGVCL is a Power distribution company of the Gujarat electricity board.

The candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website of MGVCL and fill up the application form. The candidates should note that the registration process has already started and so the candidates should complete the application process on or before 15th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The application process for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) has already started from 26th December 2019.

The last date of the registration process of the post is 15th January 2020 till 6:00 PM.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 246 posts which are further divided into the following

For the candidates belonging to SC category, there are 11 posts for the male and 3 posts for the female candidates.

For the candidates belonging to ST category, there are 28 posts for the male and 13 posts for the female candidates.

For the candidates belonging to SEBC category, there are 54 posts for the male and 19 posts for the female candidates.

For the candidates belonging to General category, there are 54 posts for the male and 25 posts for the female candidates.

For the candidates belonging to EWS category, there are 18 posts for the male and 6 posts for the female candidates.

For the candidates belonging to PH category, there are 15 posts.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should have a degree in B.A., B. Com., B.Sc., B.C.A. and B.B.A from a recognized University which is UGC approved. The candidates should also make sure that they get a minimum of 55% in the final year

AGE LIMIT

For the candidates belonging to the General category, the age limit is 30 years.

For the reserved categories, the age limit is 35 years.

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates can visit the official website of MGVCL, i.e. mgvcl.com.

After visiting the official website, the candidates can check the educational qualification and other eligibility criteria and then fill up the application form.

They should complete the application process by 15th January 2020 before 6:00 PM.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date to apply for MGVCL recruitment?

Answer: The last date to apply is 15th January 2020.

Question: What is the age limit for MGVCL recruitment?

Answer: The age limit is as follow:

Reserved categories- 35 years

Unreserved categories- 30 years

Question: What is the official website of MGVCL?

Answer: The official website URL is https://www.mgvcl.com

Question: How can I apply for MGVCL recruitment?

Answer: The candidates will have to visit the online website and follow the instructions in order to fill up the application form.

