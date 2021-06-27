Learn with Experienced Professionals at LIBA Ft. Faculty

The kind of education any institute has to offer is paralleled with the quality of the teaching staff in that very institute. An IIT is an IIT because of its teachers. An Ivy league college attracts everyone. But the sole purpose of a student going to such a college is because it offers education from professionals who are experts in their fields. When you are enrolling with a college or institute or even coaching classes for that matter, you are investing in the teaching faculty of the institute and not in the institute itself. The teaching role of faculty members reflects their centrality in addressing the primary educational mission among colleges and universities. As faculty members teach, they disseminate and impart basic or applied knowledge to students and assist students with the learning process and applying the knowledge. When a student is studying for a field of Business Studies, the importance of good quality of the faculty is even more. Business studies or MBA is a field where a student has to gain constant practical knowledge and keep himself updated with the market trends Like any industry, a good business school is also an intricate setup, where there are hundreds of professionals working vigorously to keep the institution running which may include the director, advisers, counsellors, accountants, administrators, librarians and many more professionals who work for the betterment of the institution. The faculty is no exception. Faculty help keeps the institution running not only by teaching the students, but also by acting as policy-makers and innovators, contributing to various workloads like approving new curriculum, developing new programs, managing student grievances, and ensuring the excellent educational experience for every student. Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) has constantly kept pace with the changing trends which is reflected in its faculty. Trained professionals with good practical and industry knowledge are one highlight of the institution. Some of the faculty members with their field achievements are listed below

Fr. C. Joe Arun, SJ– Director & Professor Of Marketing & HR D. Phil (PhD) (Anthropology) from Oxford University, United Kingdom MBA – (Master of Business Administration – Marketing), IIBM, New Delhi, India

Built-up a Business School in Palayamkottai, South Tamil Nadu, called Xavier Institute of Business Administration (XIBA) and served as its Director for two years. Restructured curriculum and infused academic rigour and evolved innovative academic ecosystem in Goa Institute of Management (GIM), Goa, India, as its Director.

Evolved a new and innovative Teaching-Learning-Evaluation system based on Oxford and Finland model of education in St.Joseph’s Institute of Management (JIM), Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, India as its Director.

Worked as CEO for SCAD group of institutions in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu to expand its investment in educational institutions and develop a professional system of administration.

Working as Expert Advisor to CARE Group of Institutions, Tiruchirapalli, in rebranding and reorganising the institutions.

P. C. Lakshmi Narayanan – Dean – Academics And Professor – Finance & Law

Prof. Lakshmi Narayanan started his career as a Research Analyst and Sub-broker in the stock market and turned subsequently to academics with over 25 years of teaching experience. He has a degree in law and a Doctorate in Finance. He has a unique distinction of clearing the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission both in Commerce and Management. His research interests are in the areas of Capital Markets and Company / Labour Laws. He has published several papers in leading national journals and magazines. He teaches Security Analysis and Portfolio Management, Industrial Relations and other law-related subjects.

Shanthi Venkatesh– Associate Dean – Academics & Professor – Marketing Management

She is a gold Medalist in Economics from the University of Madras. She has over 7 years of corporate experience as a marketing professional and over 15 years of experience in teaching students at the post-graduate level.

She has interest in areas such marketing analytics, digital marketing, destination branding & wellness tourism and impulse buying behaviour.

P. Chandiran– Associate Dean-Part Time & Diploma Programs Professor & Chair, Centre For Logistics & Supply Chain Management

He has about 20 years of experience in teaching, consultancy and research and has published research articles in both international and national journals in the area of Operations and Supply Chain Management.

He has completed his Ph.D. in the area of reverse supply chain from Anna University

B. Aiswarya– Associate Dean – Student Relations & Alumni Relations, Associate Professor – Human Resource

She has over 18 years of teaching, research, and administrative experience with some of the leading management institutions in India.

She has published more than 50 research papers in national and international refereed journals.

Deepa Ittimani Tholath– Associate Dean – Research & Associate Professor – Marketing Management

Deepa Ittimani Tholath is a university gold medalist at the MBA level. Her doctoral thesis is on Knowledge Management and its Implementation Possibilities in the Service Sector.

She began her career as a banker at IDBI Bank and later shifted to teaching by introducing Knowledge Management as an elective at LIBA in 2001.

M J Xavier- Chair, Centre For Technology & Innovation (Cti) And Professor Of Marketing & Business Analytics

He Has Won Several Awards That Include, Most Motivating Faculty At IIM Bangalore, Chanakya Award For Innovative Leadership, Amity Academic Excellence Award, AIMS Award For Outstanding B-School Director, ET Now Award For Academic Leadership And So On.

He Has Authored 3 Books, Including The Award Winning Book Titled, Marketing In The New Millennium. He Has Authored More Than 100 Research Papers And Has Contributed Extensively To Business Dailies And Magazines.

M. Ramasubramaniam– Controller Of Examination & Associate Professor – Operations, Supply Chain Management & Business Analytics

His consulting experience includes involves leading organisations such as Indian Flavors & Fragrances, Optirisk India, CMC Limited, ATG Tires India and TVS Logistics in the areas of Supply Chain Management and Analytics.

He is also a visiting faculty at Malaysia Institute for Supply Chain innovation, Malaysia which is part of the renowned MIT Boston’s Global Scale Network.

Alagu Perumal Ramasamy– Associate Professor – International Business

Alaguperumal has a doctorate in International Relations from NCCU, Taiwan.

He has published several articles in professional journals and has attended many national and international conferences. His research interests are Food, Agriculture, Energy, Environment, India – China Issues, East Asia Affairs, Foreign Policy, International Relations and Ethics.

M.P. Pandikumar– Associate Professor – Finance, Area Chair-Finance

He has handled teaching and training courses in Research Methods, Financial Management, Financial Derivatives and computer-based games on Financial Modeling using SPSS and EXCEL.

His doctoral work on life insurance got him a special award and recognition from the Life Insurance Corporation of India. He has research interests in Behavioral Finance and Current Stock Market Trends. He has published two books and several research papers.

A. Siluvairaja– Assistant Professor – Marketing And Entrepreneurship, Chair – Admissions & Chair – C.K.Prahalad Centre For Emerging India

A Certified “Entrepreneurship Educator” by Stanford, IIMB and NEN, he has over eight years of experience in the industry and has been with the institute for the last twenty years.

Besides several paper presentations he has published a book on “Educational Entrepreneurship’. He has conducted more than 50 EDP’s for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Apart from identifying, organising, executing various real-time projects he has also coordinated the RITES (Rail India Technical & Economic Services) sponsored National Study “To identify the Passengers Preferences inside the Rail Coach”

LIBA also looks after good healthy relations between the students and the faculty. Students see professors in the college every day and hopefully, take advantage of their vast knowledge and experience. However, professors have a hectic schedule outside of the time they’re teaching. The professors spend their time not only preparing for classes, grading the students, checking assignments or mentoring students, but also on producing original research work and contributing to the institution and academic industry as a whole. Many of the professors and faculty members are actively involved in research projects and creative work. All of these factors make it a great option for your future in Business Administration.

