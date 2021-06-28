Top 14 MBA Admission Interview Questions and Answers – PaGaLGuY.Com

For MBA aspirants receiving interview calls from top B-schools brings both relief and anxiety. The comfort is from crossing the first milestone — clearing the cut-off in entrance tests is done and dusted. The concern is about going the next step smoothly — passing the interview to convert the coveted seat. Aspirants can ward off the butterflies in their tummies by preparing diligently for the interview.

What are the ten most common questions the MBA panel poses?

Tell us something about yourself OR Introduce yourself.

Why are you pursuing an MBA?

Why do you wish to enrol in our institute?

What is your most impressive academic achievement?

Narrate an incident that showed your leadership prowess.

Technical questions on under graduation majors.

What is the best part of your current job?

What changes can improve your work scene?

How do your colleagues and superiors work view you?

Describe your strengths and weaknesses.

Share your short and long-term goals. Alternatively, where do you see yourself two/five,/ten years from now?

What difference can your candidature bring to this institute?

If admitted, how will you face the ardours of the program?

Would you like to ask us anything?

This part is probably the most cliched and expected question an interviewer throws at the candidate. However, few people answer the question to the point.

One must focus on his/her details the resume does not mention. Listing a few significant achievements briefly without sounding pompous is the key to impressing the panel in this round. Using reverse chronology and stating a few feats in under two to three minutes should suffice. If a panellist instead rephrased this question: Take me through your resume, the response should cover detailing the points in the resume.

One could list several reasons for pursuing the degree, but the interviewer may not have the time to hear them all. An honest response expressed passionately could well satisfy the panel.

Some successful responses to this question:

The under graduation prepared me for my current job, at which I have reached a point where I need to learn business management to progress further. I hope to take my career through new paths by learning leadership skills and grasping business acumen from graduation in management.



I have some goals in my career, one of which is to grow as a leader in the corporate world. I hope to realize this goal by learning the required skills from what an MBA offers.

Why do you wish to enrol in our institute?

Every candidate must research the institute before the interview. You could accentuate any of the school’s benefits:

The courseware

The speciality

The corporate connection

The faculty

The ranking

The batch size

The network

The location

Showing how some of the benefits the school offers could enhance one’s professional path is a definite winner. You must highlight one of the points to leverage your candidacy.

What is your most impressive academic achievement?

The candidate must respond with examples of overcoming academic hurdles. One can mention instances where a subject or a chapter in an elective was challenging. The candidate can explain briefly how he/she cleared the paper that looked enigmatic to approach or scored with top grades in a relatively arduous term.

Narrate an incident that showed your leadership prowess.

The question demands a response that must demonstrate the candidate’s leadership expertise. One must prepare to narrate examples outside academic competency. Mention leadership roles in event management or activities outside your college or place of work. These examples display the candidate’s aptitude for managing outside one’s comfort zone.

Technical questions on under graduation majors

Candidates must prepare for answering questions on their major subjects in college. Panellists who might be experts in the subject may pose tricky questions. The intelligent candidate is well-prepared to face any question on the subject.

What is the best part of your current job?

Responding to this question is an opportunity to show the panel what they love in their current position. One could respond by talking about why they chose the job and place.

If the candidate is not passionate about the current job, he/she must not spend much time on this response while describing the least uncomfortable part of the job.

What changes can you bring to improve your workplace?

One could describe how positive changes can impact the workplace effectively. Talk about selecting team members, tweaking the current strategy, or introducing fresh approaches to enhance profitability.

How do your classmates/faculty or colleagues/superiors at work view you?

One must speak of both professional and personal characteristics that highlight his/her personality. Talking about traits like compassion or helping nature is acceptable. Nevertheless, one ought to display attributes that display planning and leading from the front.

Describe your strengths and weaknesses.

Most candidates can speak about their strengths quickly. Yet, one must not sound like a windbag. Choose to list strengths that are unique with examples that show the panel how the candidature is justified.

Speaking about weaknesses is not simple. However, no one can impress the panel with a response like — I do not have any imperfections. Hence one must select a weakness that may sound less offensive. For example, I do not take long commutes well or enjoy waking up early. It is also crucial to mention that you are working on overcoming the weakness.

Share your short and long-term goals. OR where do you see yourself two/five,/ten years from now?

Short-term goals: Talk of tangible goals that you can achieve. For example, a job at a corporation (specifying the company’s name gives credibility to the destination) or setting up a startup (mentioning a field is necessary.) The school considers people with serious goals who might put the degree to good use.

Long-term goals: These may include running a successful company or designing a prototype.

While talking about goals, mention how an MBA would help in realizing the dreams.

What difference can your candidature bring to this institute?

This question requires a response that demonstrates how you are different from others. Learning as much about the school from their website is imperative. Connecting with alumni via networks like LinkedIn comes in handy. The alumni can give insights into what ticks in the school.

You may describe how you can contribute to their case discussions, events, clubs, or any activity that the school does.

If admitted, how will you face the ardours of the program?

It would be best if you told the panel that you know how the school functions and have understood the program’s demands. Tell them that you are working on getting into the rigours by managing your time judiciously.

Would you like to ask us anything?

Most panellists give the candidate the floor to ask them questions.

You could ask them what is unique about the program or the school.

You might ask them how the program can help align with your goals, whether the program is due for changes, or how it connects with the industry.

If you are not opting for the residential program, you may also ask about commutes and other facilities.

Go armed

You cannot go unprepared. Do not take anything for granted.

Focus on highlighting favourable behaviour traits.

While narrating incidents, make exciting stories.

Some candidates sway the interview to talk about their passion.

Give specifics, and this adds credibility.

Be honest. Fibbing will ensure you forfeit your candidature.

Take as many mock interviews as possible to sharpen your responses.

All the best!

