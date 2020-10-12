60,000 Candidates Appeared for Telangana ICET with full Precautions

With the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) at the corner, the conducting authorities have been sharing several updates to keep the students well-aware of the prevailing situation.

In a recent update, Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) will be witnessing a total of 60,000 students on the examination day. The test is conducted for admission into universities and institutions providing MBA and MCA programmes and courses.

The update on the total strength of the registered students was given by the authorities lately. The Telangana ICET is conducted by the Kakatiya University every year on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

The Telangana ICET test was scheduled for last Wednesday in two different shifts. The first session was in the morning, from 9.30 am to 12 pm, whereas the second shift was in the afternoon from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The decision to conduct the exam in two shifts was taken by the conducting authorities to follow the safety protocols as specified by the government. All the safety measures were taken into consideration during the Telangana ICET exam.

As per the information shared by the authorities, the passing percentage for the test has been decided as 25 per cent. Candidates scoring a minimum of 25 per cent marks will be able to grab a seat in colleges and universities accepting the Telangana ICET scores.

However, for aspirants belonging to a scheduled tribe or scheduled caste, there has been no minimum passing percentage of scores. This information has been shared in the official notice issued by Telangana ICET.

The test was conducted while paying extreme attention to the safety and well-being of the students during the widespread of the pandemic. Apart from social distancing norms, the total number of test centres were also increased.

Every student was asked to follow COVID protocols to avoid the risk of infection. Wearing a mask was made mandatory, and every student was asked to carry a hand sanitizer with themselves.

Approximately 30,000 seats were offered for students giving ICET entrance seat. These seats were offered by a total of 50 MCA institutions and 200 MBA b-schools and universities.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of ICET and know more about the test results, admission guidelines and further selection process. The registered candidates must mark their calendars accordingly.

