KTET Registration 2020: Last date to Apply 16th January at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Check here for more Details

KTET or Kerala Teaching Eligibility Test is conducted by Kerala government education board authorities. On the basis of KTET results, teachers’ jobs are assigned to the candidates. An individual who wishes to work as a teacher in Kerala in a government school has to apply and clear the KTET exams without which he or she would not be able to work.

There are categories in this exam, i.e. KTET category 1 for lower primary teaching, KTET category 2 for upper primary teaching, KTET category 3 for upper primary teaching and KTET category 4 for languages, specialist teaching and physical education teaching.

Interested candidates can register themselves for this exam at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The authorities have prescribed no age limits for applying for this exam. Hence there is no specified age limit. One must check the required education, exam dates, syllabus as well as the question papers.

Also, candidates are allowed to download and refer to the past year’s exam question papers for their preparation.

KTET Registration 2020: Important dates

● KTET registration starts from 9th January 2020, and the last date for submitting the application form and for paying fees is 16th January 2020.

● The candidate shall not be allowed to enter the exam centre without an admit card which will be released on 5th February 2020.

● The KTET exams would be conducted on 15th and 16th February 2020. KTET Category 1- 15th February morning, KTET category 2- 15th February, KTET category 3 and KTET category 4- 16th February.

● KTET results shall be declared in March 2020.

KTET Registration 2020: Required Qualification

● There are varying requirements for all the 4 categories ranging from 12th+ diploma with 50% marks to BA, B.com, BSc+ elementary education, teachers training certificate, etc.

● Category 3 definitely requires a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 45% marks along with B.Ed. However, an MSc. Ed degree with 50% marks would add more weight.

● For lower level and upper primary teaching, 12th passed with 45% or 50% marks along with the diploma, B.EI.Ed, etc. or a Bachelor’s degree with B.Ed. is required.

● Any diploma or degree should be done from recognized institutes or universities.

FAQs

Question: What is the last date for registering for KTET exams 2020?

Answer: The last date for KTET registration 2020 is 16th January 2020.

Question: When are the physical education and specialist teaching category KTET exams?

Answer: Physical education and specialist teaching come under the 4th category of KTET exams which is on 16th of February 2020.

Question: What are the total marks for the KTET Exam 2020?

Answer: The KTET exams 2020 consists of 150 marks question paper which is divided into 5 sections, each of 30 marks. These sections of divisions are different, and they depend on the subjects of the category a candidate chooses to appear.

Question: Which is the official website for KTET Exam 2020?

Answer: The official website for KTET Exam 2020 is www.ktet.kerala.gov.in.

