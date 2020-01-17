RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 100 Apprentice Posts at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check for Eligibility Criteria

RITES or Railway India Technical and Economic Services is an official recruitment agency for Indian railways that arranges different recruitment drives every year as per the requirement. In this year also there are many Apprentice vacancies generated and is open to carrying qualifications of professionals.

Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice and Trade Apprentice, are the different subcategories in this main category. There are few dates prescribed for applying under any of this subcategory of this main category.

If one wishes to apply for this job, then it is important to know these dates and apply before the entry ends. Also, it is crucial to know under which category or eligibility area a person wishes to apply.

RITES Apprentice recruitment for the year 2020 is offering 100 vacancies. The last date for submitting the application is 31/1/2020, and any application after this date shall not be accepted.

The qualification required for Graduate Apprentice is either B. Tech or BE, for Diploma Apprentice is Diploma and for Trade Apprentice in ITI. One can apply to this job by simply logging-on to @ www.portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat. The opening date for submitting online application is 15/1/2020

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

One must possess the following level of qualification in order to apply for this job-

A Graduate Apprentice candidate must have a four-year Engineering degree in either Mechanical, Automobile or Electrical. Whereas a Diploma Apprentice candidate is expected to have a 3 years professional diploma in the same fields.

A Trade Apprentice candidate must be an ITI pass which should be from NCVT/SCVT, and it should be recognized by IJGC & AICTE under the state government of India

All the required qualifications mentioned above should be from renowned or recognized universities or institutes.

A candidate is expected to have at least 60% marks in aggregate under general category and 50% marks in aggregate under reserved category, i.e. OBC/SC/ST/PWD.

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Selection Procedure

After submitting the online application, the candidates are segregated and shortlisted on the basis of their qualifications.

The shortlisted candidates are then called for interviews by either emailing them or by sending SMS.

The selection process for the post of an apprentice shall depend on the performance of an individual in the personal interview.

FAQs:

Question: How many vacancies are available under RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Answer: There are in all 100 vacancies available for the Apprentice jobs for the year 2020.

Question: What is the number of posts available for the diploma apprentice category?

Answer: There are in all 30 posts available for the diploma apprentice category.

Question: What is the last date for submitting the application for RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Answer: 31st January 2020 is the closing date for submitting the applications for RITES Apprentice job.

Question: Which is the official website for RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat

<noscript><iframe title="RITES LTD RECRUITMENT 2020 ITI DIPLOMA GRADUATE APPRENTICE 100 VACANCY 2020 RITES LTD GURUGRAM JOBS" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5Ug0kGoI8Dc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More