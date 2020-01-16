KTET 2020 Application Process to be Closed Today on ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET 2020 Application Process

The online application process window for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2020) will end on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to make a profession in teaching are informed to visit the official site concerning the test to present their application form and finish the KTET 2020 test enrollment process.

The link to apply online for the KTET 2020 assessment is accessible on – www.ktet.kerala.gov.in .

Important Dates:

Starting date of Online Application: 9 th January, 2020

January, 2020 Last date of online application submission:16 January, 2020

Last date of fee payment: 16 January, 2020

Last date to take Print out: 17 January, 2020

Issue of Admit Card on website: 05 January, 2020

Date of Test: 15 January, 2020 and 16 January, 2020

Result of KTET: March 2020

Exam Schedule:

Category Date of Exam Shift Time K-TET I 15Jan, 2020 – Saturday 10.00 am – 12.30 pm Two and half hours K-TET II 15Jan, 2020 – Saturday 2.00 pm – 4.30 pm Two and half hours K-TET III 16 Jan, 2020 – Sunday 11.00 am – 1.30 pm Two and half hours K-TET IV 16 Jan, 2020 – Sunday 2.30 pm – 5.00 pm Two and half hours

Educational Qualification:

For Category 1- Lower Primary Standard I-V : Candidate must have cleared 12th with minimum 45% score and two-year teacher training course (TTC) in Kerala Board or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) or 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or 4 years B.El.Ed.

: Candidate must have cleared 12th with minimum 45% score and two-year teacher training course (TTC) in Kerala Board or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) or 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or 4 years B.El.Ed. For Category 2- Upper Primary Standard VI-VIII): Candidate must hold B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. degree and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or Trained Teachers’ Certificate (TTC)

OR

Candidate must be 12th passed with 50% score and 4-year B.El.Ed.

OR

B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. with 45% score + B.Ed.

OR

12th with 50% score + 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed/B.A. Ed/B.Sc.Ed

Category 3- High School Class IX-XII: Candidate must hold B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. degree with 45% score + B.Ed.

OR

MSc.Ed(Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics)

OR

Degree in the relevant subject

Category 4 -Language Teacher: Candidate must hold Diploma or Certificate or degree from a Certified University/NCTE/Kerala Government. More detailed information regarding education qualification is available in official advertisement.

