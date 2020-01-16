KTET 2020 Application Process to be Closed Today on ktet.kerala.gov.in
The online application process window for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2020) will end on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to make a profession in teaching are informed to visit the official site concerning the test to present their application form and finish the KTET 2020 test enrollment process.
The link to apply online for the KTET 2020 assessment is accessible on – www.ktet.kerala.gov.in .
Important Dates:
- Starting date of Online Application: 9th January, 2020
- Last date of online application submission:16 January, 2020
- Last date of fee payment: 16 January, 2020
- Last date to take Print out: 17 January, 2020
- Issue of Admit Card on website: 05 January, 2020
- Date of Test: 15 January, 2020 and 16 January, 2020
- Result of KTET: March 2020
Exam Schedule:
|Category
|Date of Exam
|Shift
|Time
|K-TET I
|15Jan, 2020 – Saturday
|10.00 am – 12.30 pm
|Two and half hours
|K-TET II
|15Jan, 2020 – Saturday
|2.00 pm – 4.30 pm
|Two and half hours
|K-TET III
|16 Jan, 2020 – Sunday
|11.00 am – 1.30 pm
|Two and half hours
|K-TET IV
|16 Jan, 2020 – Sunday
|2.30 pm – 5.00 pm
|Two and half hours
Educational Qualification:
- For Category 1- Lower Primary Standard I-V: Candidate must have cleared 12th with minimum 45% score and two-year teacher training course (TTC) in Kerala Board or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) or 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or 4 years B.El.Ed.
- For Category 2- Upper Primary Standard VI-VIII): Candidate must hold B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. degree and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or Trained Teachers’ Certificate (TTC)
OR
Candidate must be 12th passed with 50% score and 4-year B.El.Ed.
OR
B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. with 45% score + B.Ed.
OR
12th with 50% score + 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed/B.A. Ed/B.Sc.Ed
- Category 3- High School Class IX-XII: Candidate must hold B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. degree with 45% score + B.Ed.
OR
MSc.Ed(Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics)
OR
Degree in the relevant subject
- Category 4 -Language Teacher: Candidate must hold Diploma or Certificate or degree from a Certified University/NCTE/Kerala Government. More detailed information regarding education qualification is available in official advertisement.
Also read, KTET November Result 2019.