HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • KTET 2020 Application Process to be Closed Today on ktet.kerala.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    KTET 2020 Application Process: Candidates can apply for the exam by today end of the day on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

    KTET 2020 Application Process
    KTET 2020 Application Process

    The online application process window for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2020) will end on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to make a profession in teaching are informed to visit the official site concerning the test to present their application form and finish the KTET 2020 test enrollment process.

    The link to apply online for the KTET 2020 assessment is accessible on – www.ktet.kerala.gov.in .

    Important Dates:

    • Starting date of Online Application: 9th January, 2020
    • Last date of online application submission:16 January, 2020
    • Last date of fee payment: 16 January, 2020
    • Last date to take Print out: 17 January, 2020
    • Issue of Admit Card on website: 05 January, 2020
    • Date of Test:  15 January, 2020 and 16 January, 2020
    • Result of KTET: March 2020

    Exam Schedule:

    Category Date of Exam Shift Time
    K-TET I 15Jan, 2020 – Saturday 10.00 am – 12.30 pm Two and half hours
    K-TET II 15Jan, 2020 – Saturday 2.00 pm – 4.30 pm Two and half hours
    K-TET III 16 Jan, 2020 – Sunday 11.00 am – 1.30 pm Two and half hours
    K-TET IV 16 Jan, 2020 – Sunday 2.30 pm – 5.00 pm Two and half hours

    Educational Qualification:

    • For Category 1- Lower Primary Standard I-V: Candidate must have cleared 12th with minimum 45% score and two-year teacher training course (TTC) in Kerala Board or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) or 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or 4 years B.El.Ed.
    • For Category 2- Upper Primary Standard VI-VIII): Candidate must hold B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. degree and 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or Trained Teachers’ Certificate (TTC)

    OR

    Candidate must be 12th passed with 50% score and 4-year B.El.Ed.

    OR

    B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. with 45% score + B.Ed.

    OR

    12th with 50% score + 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed/B.A. Ed/B.Sc.Ed

    • Category 3- High School Class IX-XII: Candidate must hold B.A or B.Com or B.Sc. degree with 45% score + B.Ed.

    OR

    MSc.Ed(Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics)

    OR

    Degree in the relevant subject

    • Category 4 -Language Teacher: Candidate must hold Diploma or Certificate or degree from a Certified University/NCTE/Kerala Government. More detailed information regarding education qualification is available in official advertisement.

    Also read, KTET November Result 2019.

    Read Next

    UKPSC Answer Key 2020 for ARO and Translator Posts Released on ukpsc.gov.in; Raise Objection before 24th Jan
    UKPSC Answer Key 2020: Candidates can download the answer key for ARO and Translator Posts released on ukpsc.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    KSRTC 2020 Admit Card for Technical Assistant and Security Guard Posts to be Released on kea.kar.nic.in
    KSRTC 2020 Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card for Technical Assistant and Security Guard Posts to be Released on kea.kar.nic.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2020: Apply for 58 Junior Assistant, Technical Assistant and Other Posts nitrkl.ac.in
    NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 58 Junior Assistant, Technical Assistant and Other Posts nitrkl.ac.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    KTET 2020 Application Process to be Closed Today on ktet.kerala.gov.in
    KTET 2020 Application Process: Candidates can apply for the exam by today end of the day on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    UP Police PAC Exam 2019 Updates: Girl dies during PET Test
    UP Police PAC Exam 2019: One of the applicant (Girl) appeared for the exam dies during PET Test.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours