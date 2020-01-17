IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 23 Non-Teaching Staff at iitj.ac.in, Steps How to Apply

IIT or Indian Institute of Technology is one of the institutes that offers quality higher education in India, and they run autonomously. Doing IIT course assures excellent engineers, scientists and technologist.

This institute is located at 23 places in India and their many jobs generated every year at each of its the centre. IIT Jodhpur has 23 posts available under IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2020.

There are many posts available such as senior executive scientist, executive scientist, registrar, assistant registrar, scientific officer, assistant library information officer, assistant manager, junior technical assistants for electrical engineering, chemistry, physics, metallurgy and material engineering, instrumentation, bioscience and bioengineering, etc.

If a candidate has required a level of qualification and meets other eligibility criteria, only then he/she should apply. The last date for submitting the online applications is 15th March 2020 and no entries will be accepted after this date. The entry starts from 16th January 2020 and the interested candidates must start filling the forms as soon as possible.

IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: the Application process

The interested candidates are expected to fill the online form at www.iitj.ac.in before 15th of March 2020.

They also have to send a hard copy of this online form before 22 nd March 2020 to the office of recruitment IIT Jodhpur.

March 2020 to the office of recruitment IIT Jodhpur. The selection of candidates for filling the post is based on the level of qualification and a test that they have to go through during the recruitment process.

The application fees for general/ OBC candidates is 500/-, whereas that of SC/ST candidates is 250/-

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IIT Jodhpur School of Management

IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: Qualifications and age limit

The qualification ranges on the bases of post a candidate wishes to apply for. For higher posts such as engineer, executive scientist, scientific officer, etc., masters or doctoral degree is expected in the significant field. For junior technical assistant’s posts, BTech/ BE in the significant field of ME/ MTech, BE/ BSc, ME/ MSc is required.

Any degree or diploma should belong to a recognised university or institute along with the sound working experience in the relevant field.

An individual who wishes to apply must be 18 years of age and any candidate above the age of 55 is not eligible for these posts.

FAQs:

Question: What is the number of non-teaching staff posts available under IIT Jodhpur 2020?

Answer: There are in all 23 non-teaching staff posts available under IIT Jodhpur 2020.

Question: What is the last date for filling the online application form?

Answer: 15/03/2020 is the last date for submitting online applications.

Question: Where to apply online for the posts under IIT Jodhpur 2020?

Answer: One can apply on the official website, i.e. iitj.ac.in for the posts under IIT Jodhpur 2020.

Question: Has the application process started?

Answer: Yes, the application process has already commenced on 16th January 2020.

Read More