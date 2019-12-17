IBSAT Registrations 2019 : Last date to Apply for 17th December at ibsindia.org, Check How to Register

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is one of the premier business schools of India and enjoys great popularity with management aspirants.

ICFAI Business School has various campuses present over the country and in order to select the most appropriate candidates for admission, ICFAI Business School conducts its own recruitment exam, i.e. IBSAT.

The registrations for IBSAT 2019 Exam have started from 1st July 2019 and were previously supposed to end by 12th December 2019.

But as many applicants were facing problems registering for the IBSAT 2019 Exam, the institute decided to extend the application deadline to 17th December 2019.

IBSAT 2019 Exam: Important Dates

Date Events Online applications start for IBSAT 2019 Exam 1st July 2019 Online application ends for IBSAT 2019 Exam 17th December 2019 IBSAT 2019 Exam 21st and 22nd December 2019 IBSAT 2019 Exam Result declaration 1st week of January 2020 Selection briefings 2nd week of January 2020

As the registration window is expected to close soon, candidates who have not yet registered for IBSAT 2019 Exam should do so at the earliest.

As the IBSAT 2019 Exam is to be conducted across multiple examination venues in the country on 21st December 2019 and 22nd December 2019, the registration window will not be extended any further.

So, the candidates should not wait any longer for their registrations for IBSAT 2019 Exam and complete it as soon as possible. As the applicants will be eligible for 9 different campuses of IBS after clearing the IBSAT 2019 Exam , it is definitely worth attempting the exam.

The result for IBSAT 2019 Exam will be declared in the first week of January 2020 while the selection briefings will commence from the second week of January 2020. The official website for registering for the IBSAT 2019 Exam is www.ibsindia.org

How to register for IBSAT 2019 Exam

Log-on to the official website of IBSAT 2019 Exam @ibsindia.org/admissions/

Now, fill the online application form with your personal details carefully.

Make sure that all the details are filled correctly in the registration form.

Pay the application fee of Rs. 1800 through an acceptable mode of payment.

After making the payment successfully, you will be receiving the acknowledgement of successful application.

You will now also be able to download your admit card for IBSAT 2019 Exam.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date to register for IBSAT 2019 Exam?

Answer: Candidates must complete their online registrations by 17th December 2019.

Question: Which is the official website for IBSAT 2019 Exam registration?

Answer: The official website for IBSAT Exam 2019 registration is www.ibsindia.org

Question: How much application fee must be paid for IBSAT 2019 registration?

Answer: The registration fee of Rs. 1800 must be paid by all applicants for IBSAT 2019.

Question: When will the IBSAT 2019 Exam be taking place?

Answer: The IBSAT 2019 Exam will be conducted on 21st December 2019 and 22nd December 2019.

