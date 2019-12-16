KSP ETPST 2019 Admit Card Released on rec19.ksp-online.in, Steps to Download here

KSP ETPST 2019 Admit Card

The Karnataka State Police Commission conducts the endurance test and the physical standard test every year to select candidates for the post of Police sub inspector. The date of the endurance test and the physical standard has not been announced yet.

The candidates will be allowed to take up the endurance test and the physical standard test only if they have their admit card. The Karnataka state police has just released an official notification stating that the admit card will be released from December 16, 2019 onwards.

The candidates appearing for the test can download the admit card from the official website of the Karnataka State police commission.

Steps to Download the Admit Card:

To download the admit card, candidates have to go follow the procedures which are mentioned below. The procedures are as follows:

The candidates must visit the official web page of the Karnataka State Police, http://rec19.ksp-online.in/ .

On the home page of the Karnataka State Police website the candidates will find a link that says, “My Application”.

Clicking on the link will take the candidates to the new page where the candidates have to enter their log in credentials.

Once the login credentials are typed the candidates will be taken to a new page where the admit card will be available.

The candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the admit card with them.

The candidates will not be allowed to take up the endurance test and the physical standard test without the admit card.

The candidates will have to perform 1600 meters run, High Jump, Long Jump and Shot put. All these activities are common to both the male and women candidates.

