    KPSC Result 2020 for Group A & B posts Declared on kpsc.kar.nic.in; Direct Links to Download here

    KPSC Result 2020: Candidates can check the result for Group A & B posts declared on the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in.

    KPSC Result 2020
    The result of Group A & Group B recruitment exam has been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results on the official website of the KPSC.

    The result released is for the KPSC Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 1 & 2/2018 for the post of (RPC & HK) (Asst General Manager, Insurance Medical Officer & Sr Asst Director Posts).

    Candidates can check their KPSC Exam 2020 result by visiting the official website of the KPSC or through the direct link of the result for different posts mentioned below in this article. The Kannada Language Examination was held on 17 December 2019 across the state at various exam centres.

    The site to get more details on the exam and to download the KPSC Result 2020 is www.kpsc.kar.nic.in .

    Steps to check KPSC Group A & B Result 2020:

    • Visit the official web page of KPSC as mentioned above in this article.
    • Click on the link of result, you appeared for.
    • You will get redirected to a new PDF file.
    • Candidates can check their roll numbers in the file.
    • Save and print the PDF file for future reference.

    The direct link to download the results are:

    Candidates qualified in the KPSC written exam 2020 will be able to appear for the next round or process. The details of the interview round has not been announced by the commission yet but can be expected soon.

    Candidates qualified must keep a track on the official website for latest updates and information.

    Also read, KPSC Answer Key 2020.

