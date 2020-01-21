MSBSHSE 12th Admit Card 2020 to be Released Today on mahahsscboard.in; Check Details here

MSBSHSE 12th Admit Card 2020

The admit card for class 12th state board 2020 examination to be released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of MSBSHSE.

The admit card is being released today, 21st January 2020. The HSE or class 12th examination will be held by the MSBSHSE in the month of February – March 2020.

The admit card can be downloaded by the college officials, So, the Maharashtra HSE colleges must visit the official website to download the admit card of their students using college login ID and password.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the admit card for class 12th exam 2020 is http://www.mahahsscboard.in/.

Steps to download MSBSHSE 12th admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE.

Click on the “MSBSHSE 12th admit card 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the college login credentials.

Check and download the MSBSHSE 12th admit card 2020.

Take a print of the MSBSHSE 12th admit card 2020 for future reference.

Students must collect the print out of the admit card from their respective colleges and must make sure that the admit card should have the required stamp and mandatory principal signature. Without these details, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

The notification also cleared it out that any mistakes found in the admit card must be corrected by the school. So, students must collect their admit card and check properly all the details mentioned in it.

