KPSC VEO Answer Key 2019 Released on keralapsc.gov.in, Check Direct Links for VEO Answer Key in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

KPSC VEO Answer Key 2019

The answer key for the OMR Based Exam for the post of Village Extension Officer has been released by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key from the official website of KPSC.

Candidates can download the answer key for KPSC VEO 2019 exam by visiting the official website or clicking on the direct link mentioned below in this article.

Objections can be raised by candidates after checking the answer key if required. Based on the objection, the board will be releasing the final answer key along with the result. The objection must be raised in the specific format mentioned on the notification within the deadline.

The official website to download the answer key and get more details on the KPSC VEO 2019 exam is www.keralapsc.gov.in .

Steps to Download KPSC VEO Answer Key 2019?

Visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission.

Go to the ‘Download’ and then on ‘Answer Key’ on drop down menu.

Click on Answer Key- OMR Exam.

Then Go to the ‘Download’ link, given against “Question Paper Code : 048/2019 VILLAGE EXTENSION OFFICER GR II – RURAL DEVELOPMENT DEPT (TVM, KKD) Medium Of Question : Kannada Date Of Test : 12/10/2019” or “Question Paper Code : 048/2019 VILLAGE EXTENSION OFFICER GR II – RURAL DEVELOPMENT DEPT (TVM, KKD) Medium Of Question : TAMIL Date Of Test : 12/10/2019” or “Question Paper Code : 048/2019 VILLAGE EXTENSION OFFICER GR II – RURAL DEVELOPMENT DEPT (TVM, KKD) Medium Of Question : MALAYALAM Date Of Test : 12/10/2019”

You will get redirected to a PDF file.

Check and download the KPSC VEO 2019 answer key.

Take a print of the answer key for future reference.

Candidates can check KPSC Village Extension Officer Exam answers in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The direct link to download the answer keys are here,

The KPSC VEO 2019 exam was on 12th October 2019 in 3 mediums i.e. Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Stay tuned to the official website for more information.

