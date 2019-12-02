HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • KPSC VEO Answer Key 2019 Released on keralapsc.gov.in, Check Direct Links for VEO Answer Key in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    KPSC VEO Answer Key 2019: Candidates can check the answer key released on the official website of Kerala PSC, keralapsc.gov.in.

    KPSC VEO Answer Key 2019
    KPSC VEO Answer Key 2019

    The answer key for the OMR Based Exam for the post of Village Extension Officer has been released by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key from the official website of KPSC.

    Candidates can download the answer key for KPSC VEO 2019 exam by visiting the official website or clicking on the direct link mentioned below in this article.

    Objections can be raised by candidates after checking the answer key if required. Based on the objection, the board will be releasing the final answer key along with the result. The objection must be raised in the specific format mentioned on the notification within the deadline.

    The official website to download the answer key and get more details on the KPSC VEO 2019 exam is www.keralapsc.gov.in .

    Steps to Download KPSC VEO Answer Key 2019?

    • Visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission.
    • Go to the ‘Download’ and then on ‘Answer Key’ on drop down menu.
    • Click on Answer Key- OMR Exam.
    • Then Go to the ‘Download’ link, given against “Question Paper Code : 048/2019 VILLAGE EXTENSION OFFICER GR II – RURAL DEVELOPMENT DEPT (TVM, KKD)    Medium Of Question : Kannada    Date Of Test : 12/10/2019” or “Question Paper Code : 048/2019    VILLAGE EXTENSION OFFICER GR II – RURAL DEVELOPMENT DEPT (TVM, KKD)    Medium Of Question : TAMIL    Date Of Test : 12/10/2019” or “Question Paper Code : 048/2019 VILLAGE EXTENSION OFFICER GR II – RURAL DEVELOPMENT DEPT (TVM, KKD)    Medium Of Question : MALAYALAM    Date Of Test : 12/10/2019”
    • You will get redirected to a PDF file.
    •  Check and download the KPSC VEO 2019 answer key.
    • Take a print of the answer key for future reference.

    Candidates can check KPSC Village Extension Officer Exam answers in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The direct link to download the answer keys are here,

    The KPSC VEO 2019 exam was on 12th October 2019 in 3 mediums i.e.  Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Stay tuned to the official website for more information.

    Also read, Kerala PSC LDC 2020 Notification.

    Read Next

    HPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2019: Apply for 11 Vacancies on hppsc.hp.gov.in
    HPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 11 Vacancies on hppsc.hp.gov.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    When is the right time to start the UPSC Civil Services Exam Revision?
    UPSC Civil Services Exam Revision, Revision may seem a little tricky at first, especially when you are a self-study student. So here are a few techniques that can guide you better.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    Kick start UPSC way before others, get all the early bird advantages!
    UPSC preparation, UPSC Civil Service Exam, UPSC study syllabus is vast, often aspirants find it difficult to complete it. By starting ahead in time you can actually study the entire syllabus in depth.
    In Uncategorized  ·  Yesterday
    UPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 30 vacancies at upsconline.nic.in, Steps How to Apply
    UPSC Recruitment 2020, Union Public Service Commission released notification for 30 vacancies. Candidates can apply online from official website upsconline.nic.in
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  23 hours ago
    HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019 Marks Declared on hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check for More Details here
    HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019 Marks: Candidates can download the marks declared on hppsc.hp.gov.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  12 hours ago