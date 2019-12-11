Karnataka PSC Accounts Assistant Result 2019 Declared on kpsc.kar.nic.in, Steps to Download here

Karnataka PSC Accounts Assistant Result 2019

The provisional list of candidates for the selection of Account Assistant Post in the department of Karnataka State Audits and Account has been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (Karnataka PSC).

Candidates appeared in this KPSC exam can check their results released on the official website for Karnataka PSC. The result can be seen either by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The result must be downloaded and printed in order to refer it in future. The PDF file of the result contains the list of the selected candidates for 149 candidates.

The official web to get details on the Karnataka PSC Accounts Assistant 2019 exam and check the result released is www.kpsc.kar.nic.in . Candidates must follow below mentioned steps to check the above said Karnataka PSC result.

Steps to download the Karnataka PSC Accounts Assistant result 2019:

Visit the official website of Karnataka PSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “Karnataka PSC Accounts Assistant result 2019” link present on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to open the PDF file.

Check and download the result in the form of a PDF file.

Take a print of the result for future reference.

The direct link to download the result is here, Karnataka PSC Accounts Assistant result 2019 – Direct Link.

In case of any discrepancy found in the result, candidates can directly raise their complaint the Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission, Udyoga Soudha, Bengaluru – 560001. This must be raised within seven days from the date of the released of notification.

