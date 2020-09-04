Know all about the Selection Procedure under the MICAT 2021 Entrance Test.  

MICAT 2020 SELECTION PROCEDURE

The selection process through the MICAT, which is conducted by MICA, Ahmedabad comprises of Group Discussion (GE) and Personal Interview (PI).

The MICAT Entrance Test is conducted twice in a year in December and February. Here are all the details of the selection procedure of MICAT 2020 .

The Selection Procedure of MICAT 2020

MICAT 2021 Entrance Exam is an MBA entrance test conducted by MICA, Ahmedabad. This exam is conducted twice in a year for the admission to its flagship two – year Post Graduate Diploma in Management Communication (PGDM –C) program.

The selection procedure of MICAT is directed by MICA, Ahmedabad and generally takes place in March. This selection process through MICAT 2020 for MBA programme is conducted after the results of both the MICAT Entrance test are declared.

Only the aspirants who appeared for the entrance test and scored well in the examination will be shortlisted to the next round of the selection procedure. The process comprises of Group Discussion (GE) and Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates who appeared in the MICAT Entrance Test can expect the Group Discussion (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) round to held in the second or third week of March 2021. The MICAT Test is conducted twice every year.

Here is the selection procedure and information regarding the MICAT 2020 Entrance Test

Important dates of MICAT 2020

The MICAT Entrance test is conducted by the MICA, Ahmedabad. MICAT exams are conducted twice a year in December and February. Some Important dates have been released by the officials of MICA, Ahmedabad.

The MICAT – I 2020 Exam is going to be conducted in the third week of December 2020 and the result of the MICAT – I will be declared in the first week of January 2021. However, the second phase of the test, i.e. MICAT- II will be conducted in the third week of February, and the result of the corresponding exam will be declared by the end of February 2021.

Aspirants, who have appeared in the MICAT 2020 Entrance Test will be further shortlisted to the next round of MICAT selection process as per the scorecards. The MICAT Final Result will be declared by the end of March 2021 on the official site of the conducting organisation.

Important dates and schedule released recently by the conducting authority are mentioned herewith.

S No Exam Events of MICAT Important Dates 1 MICAT – I 2020 Entrance Exam The third week of December 2020 2 Result Declaration of MICAT – I Exam The first week of January 2021 3 MICAT – II 2020 Entrance Exam Third Week of February 2021 4 Result Declaration of MICAT – II End of February 2021 5 Selection Procedure of MICAT which is conducted By MICA, Ahmedabad The first week of March 2021 6 Final Result of MICAT End of March 2021

*The dates referenced above are speculative and for reference purpose only. A similar schedule will be updated soon and when official notice is reported.

The Selection Procedure of MICAT is directed by MICA, Ahmedabad. The selection is comprising in the following steps:

Steps Selection Process Description Step 1 Analysis and submission of CAT/ XAT/ GMAT scorecards In the first step of the selection procedure of MICAT, the aspirants are required to take any one of the mentioned exams to be eligible for admission to MICA, Ahmedabad. The scores achieved in these MBA entrance exams will be utilised for further selection into MICA programme. Step 2 Aspirants need to appear in the MICA Admission Test (MICAT) XAT/ This is the second stage of the selection procedure; the aspirants need to appear in the MICA Admission Test (MICAT) even if they have appeared for the CAT GMAT exams. In the MICAT entrance exam, the psychometric exam is a qualifier which means aspirants have to clear the MICAT entrance test in order the be considered for admission to MICA, Ahmedabad. Step 3 Group Discussion (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) This is the third stage of the selection procedure; the aspirants who cleared the MICAT entrance test will be shortlisted for the Group Discussion (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) round. Shortlisted aspirants will be required the GE and PI at Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata.

After the completion of all the above steps, a merit list will be prepared by the officials of MICA, Ahmedabad based on the following parameters

Aspirant seeking admission to MICA, Ahmedabad must score at least 3.5 or more on a scale of 5 in Group Discussion The aspirant must score a minimum of 4 or above in a personal interview Majority recommendation by members of personal interview.

The Selection Procedure of MICAT: Weightage

The aspirants are required to take anyone exam (CAT 2020, XAT 2021 and GMAT 2020) and the score of the respective exam will be counted for the making the final merit list. The weightage of the exam is 20 per cent.

Then the score of MICAT 2020 is counted for the final merit list. This makes up to 30 per cent of the total weightage. The Group discussion (GD) and Personal Interview makes up to 50 per cent weightage of the final merit list.

Parameters weightage The score of any of the exam (CAT 2020, XAT 2020, GMAT 2020 onwards) 20 per cent The score of the MICAT 2020 Entrance Exam (Best of two scores will be counted) 30 per cent Group Exercise conducted by MICA, Ahmedabad 20 per cent Personal interview conducted by MICA, Ahmedabad 30 per cent Total Weightage 100 per cent

After the result of MICAT test is declared, the aspirants will know whether they have been shortlisted for further MICAT selection procedure or not.

Only those who clear the MICAT 2020 Entrance Test will make it to the following round of MICAT Selection Procedure.

