HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • Fee Refund for Withdrawal of Admissions

    Posted on by Ranjani Madan

    The global pandemic has unsettled the lives of people in several ways. There have been many victims who have succumbed to tragedies of various proportions. Many families have lost their near and dear ones, some of whom were the sole bread winners. 

    For those students who find it difficult to continue their education when faced with a financial crisis, the All India Institute for Technical Education (AICTE) has taken the initiative to offer a kind of redress by way of a fee refund to those who cancel admissions.

    Most institutes follow their own rules regarding fee refund for cancelation of admissions. But this year, they will have to follow the AICTE guidelines. 

    What is the fee return policy?

    The AICTE has issued a circular directing all institutes affiliated with it to refund the fees in full to students who withdraw their admissions before November 10, 2020. The AICTE views the present pandemic situation as a national emergency. 

    In case a student cancels his / her admission to technical institutions after November 10 this year, the institute can charge the student the tuition fees up to that point in time. But the institute cannot charge any fees for the subsequent semesters for students who withdraw their admissions at any point in time. 

    The institute may retain a maximum of INR 1000 as processing fees and refund the entire amount paid by the student when they pull out of the seat. 

    School leaving certificates

    The institutes are also directed to return all the original certificates of students collected at the time of admission, in the event of a cancelation. 

    Timeframe

    The refund of fees and returning of the original certificates must be carried out by the institute within seven days of cancelation of admission.  

    Admission deadlines

    The AICTE has announced November 10 this year as the last date for withdrawals or cancelations of admissions to technical institutions. They have announced 20th October 2020 as the last date for the first round of counseling, and the commencement of classes on November 1.

    Non-compliance

    The AICTE, in its circular, further warns institutes that fail to adhere to the stipulated guidelines with strict action against them. 

    MBA / PGDM

    The AICTE has also revised admission guidelines for the MBA and PGDM programs this year.  The institutes have been advised to offer admissions to students based on the qualifying tests in case the undergrad scores are not available.

    Institutes must exercise complete transparency by publishing merit lists for admission based on the students’ qualifying exam scores. But the institutes are also advised to give preference for admission to students with valid university exam scores over those students from the institute’s qualifying tests.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

    Read Next

    EMBA helps in sharper leadership and decision-making skills - Dr. Gary from SP Jain School of Global Management
    The majority of EMBA graduates agreed that the degree makes a significant impact on their career graph. Executive MBA aims at providing business professionals with the skills and knowledge to succeed in ever-changing business markets and to identify and grab opportunities anywhere in the world. EMBA enables professionals to navigate cultural differences, evolve with changing
    In MBA  ·  22 hours ago
    Key tips for nailing the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section of CAT
    With hundreds of students preparing for the annual CAT examination amidst the devastating global health pandemic, it has become evident for students to hunt for tricks and tactics to score exceptional digits. The internet has been flooded with tips and ideas for the same, however, how can one provide tips for solving a paper composed
    In MBA  ·  20 hours ago
    IIM common admission test (IIMCAT),2020 has a New Undertaking Format: Know why you should fill it. 
    Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has released a new undertaking format. The online portal of IIM common admission test (IIMCAT), 2020 has opened for the registration of aspirants from all across the country. The registration portal was set to open for the aspirants on 5th August 2020.  From the beginning, there has been a huge
    In MBA  ·  20 hours ago
    IIM Indore Launches Six Month Online Certificate Programmes in Product Management
    IIMs are the epitome of educational learning for aspirants coming from different sections of the country. The plan to provide a significant position to the country on the map of success, transformation and evolution are incomplete without the support of institutions like IIM. With polishing the skills of young professionals in creating future leaders, the
    In MBA  ·  20 hours ago
    Fee Refund for Withdrawal of Admissions
    The global pandemic has unsettled the lives of people in several ways. There have been many victims who have succumbed to tragedies of various proportions. Many families have lost their near and dear ones, some of whom were the sole bread winners.  For those students who find it difficult to continue their education when faced
    In Engineering  ·  in 5 hours