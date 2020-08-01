KMAT 2020: CEE Kerala Releases Results for KMAT 2020

Amidst the havoc of the global health pandemic, the educational institutions have been trying to update students about every necessary detail regarding the admission procedure, result declaration and much more.

Several colleges and universities have given guidelines for the conduction of entrance examinations whereas some have declared their test results for further admission procedure as well.

However, it is true to say that every educational board in the country has been working rigorously under the constraints reflected by the pandemic.

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test results have also been declared as per the latest update by the authorities. The CEE Kerala released their admission exam results for the year 2020-21 on 27th of July. The result can be checked on the official website of CEE Kerala.

A Glimpse about KMAT

KMAT or Karnataka Management Aptitude Test is conducted every year, allowing students to take admission in MBA courses. KMAT opens the career pathway for more than 169 plus B-schools established in Bangalore and Karnataka.

The b-schools have been approved by AICTE and promise great career stability to the aspiring candidates. The nation-wide entrance examination is conducted in 10 cities of the country, allowing students from different social backgrounds to take part in the examination.

Moreover, the authorities provide opportunities for students from abroad as well. KMAT is considered to be the gateway to MBA programmes in Karnataka and Bangalore, which are portrayed as an eminent centre for the corporate job market in the country.

Steps to check the KMAT Results

The KMAT results have been declared by the authorities on the 27th of July, 2020. The candidates who gave the entrance test are advised to check their results on the official site of the CEE Kerala and download the result for future reference.

The steps to check the KMAT result are listed below.

The candidates must visit the official site of CEE Kerala. The official site is cee.kerala.gov.in. The site is easily accessible on mobile phones, desktops, laptops, etc.

The official site will feature a link stating- MBA: KMAT 2020- Candidate Portal. The candidates must link on the mentioned link for further procedure.

The portal will feature a link stating- Select Result. Click on the link

After clicking on the link, the website will feature the names of all the candidates who gave the entrance test with their results and scoring percentile. The candidate must press control F to find their name in the featured list. Moreover, the students can also type their name or their roll numbers to find their result in the list.

The result for KMAT 2020 of the candidates will be showcased as per their candidature

The students are then advised to download and take a print out for future reference

The downloaded result will be in the form of a PDF file.

Qualifying Criteria for KMAT for further admission into MBA programme

After downloading the result for KMAT 2020, the candidates must also know about the qualifying criteria and necessary details for further admission into an MBA Programme. Therefore, the qualifying criteria for KMAT 2020 are mentioned below.

Candidates scoring 15 per cent of the total marks of the entrance examination are the ones who get selected for further admission process. The total marks for the entrance test are 720. This indicates that the candidates who achieve a score of 108 and above will be eligible for further admissions. The students can further apply to colleges for their MBA courses and programmes.

For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the qualifying score has been cut down to 7.5 per cent. This indicates that students scoring 54 marks out of the total score will be eligible for further admission into MBA courses.

For candidates belonging to the SEBC category, the qualifying score has been cut down to 10 per cent. This indicates that students scoring 72 marks out of the total score will be eligible for further admission into MBA courses.

For further guidelines, the candidates are also advised to keep a tab on the cut-off lists released by the colleges and universities who accept the KMAT 2020 entrance result.

Amidst the global health pandemic and the restriction of several activities like social gathering and transportation, the candidates have been facing hurdles and urging the educational authorities for quick solutions.

With the delay or postponement of several state and national examinations, counselling sessions, etc. there has been a question on the fate of the students and their career prospects.

The sudden constrains to the financial status has also made the aspiring candidates question whether they will be able to achieve quality education or not.

However, several institutions have been taking necessary steps to provide students with the assurance of a stable career aspect. Therefore, several updates have been released regarding the Kerala exam and their result news.

The updates are mentioned below.

The DHSE or the Department of Higher Secondary Education in Kerala has released an update stating that the result declaration for the examination can be expected in the month of July or early August.

Once the DHSE declares the results, the candidates can check them on the official website of the education board. The link for the official site where the results are expected to be released is www.keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also released the results for Kerala SSLC Revaluation recently. The students who have applied for the SSLC revaluation for the year 2019-2020 can check their results on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The revaluation results can be checked using the hall ticket details and seat numbers. The second round of correction will feature the new marks of the candidates.

The students are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the education boards and authorities to know more about the latest updates on test results, admission process, counselling procedure and much more.

University and colleges have also been introducing update guidelines amidst the pandemic in the country. Therefore, the candidates are advised to keep a check on the official site for regular updates.

