Know the difference between CMAT and KMAT

What is KMAT?

KMAT is a state-level management entrance test conducted by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA). The Karnataka Management Admission Test or KMAT is the gateway to management courses at more than 169 + AICTE-approved colleges and university-affiliated in Karnataka. The KMAT exam is conducted in 10 cities across India.

What is CMAT?

CMAT is a national-level management entrance exam organized by the National Testing Agency. Till 2017, the CMAT was conducted by AICTE under the Ministry of Human Resources and Development. More than 1000 AICTE-approved institutes accept the CMAT exam scores in India. The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is conducted in 109 cities across the country.

Find out the exam pattern, key similarities and differences between KMAT and CMAT. Also, find out the top MBA colleges accepting KMAT and CMAT below.

KMAT vs CMAT Exam Pattern

Sections No. of Questions in KMAT No. of Questions in CMAT Verbal Ability or Language Comprehension 40 25 Quantitative Aptitude or Techniques 40 25 Logical Reasoning 40 25 General Awareness N/A 25 Total Questions 120 100 Total Marks 120 400

Similarities between KMAT and CMAT

There is no sectional time limit in both the exams.

Candidates can move across the sections as per their preference.

The syllabus for three sections of CMAT and KMAT are very similar.

All colleges accepting CMAT and KMAT have the approval of the All India Technical Council of Education (AICTE).

KMAT vs CMAT: The Key Differences

Only Bangalore and Karnataka colleges accept KMAT score whereas the CMAT score is accepted in 1000+ colleges across India.

There is no negative marking in KMAT. There will be one mark deduction from the candidate’s total score for each incorrect response in CMAT.

While anyone can appear for KMAT, the exam is conducted in the major cities of Karnataka. On the other hand, the CMAT is conducted across 109 major cities in India.

The KMAT is a pencil-paper based exam and the CMAT is an online computer-based test.

The number of test-takers of CMAT is more than KMAT. Hence, it is tougher to score a good percentile in CMAT.

Very few good MBA colleges accept the KMAT score as compared to the CMAT.

What are the top MBA Colleges accepting KMAT?

Alliance University, Bengaluru Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS), Bengaluru IFIM Business School, Bengaluru MP Birla Institute of Management, Bengaluru M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru PES Institute of Technology, Bengaluru ST.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology, Mangalore

Top B-schools accepting CMAT

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), Mumbai N L Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai Goa Institute of Management, Goa Institute of Financial Management and Research, Changambakkam KIIT School of Rural Management, Bhubaneshwar Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Bangalore Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Nagpur Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad Indus Business Academy, Bangalore

