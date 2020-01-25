HomeMBACMAT 2020 Articles
    • Know the difference between CMAT and KMAT

    Posted on by Vasudha

    KMAT vs CMAT: Check exam pattern, differences, top colleges accepting KMAT, CMAT here.

    What is KMAT?

    KMAT is a state-level management entrance test conducted by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA). The Karnataka Management Admission Test or KMAT is the gateway to management courses at more than 169 + AICTE-approved colleges and university-affiliated in Karnataka. The KMAT exam is conducted in 10 cities across India.

    What is CMAT?

    CMAT is a national-level management entrance exam organized by the National Testing Agency. Till 2017, the CMAT was conducted by AICTE under the Ministry of Human Resources and Development. More than 1000 AICTE-approved institutes accept the CMAT exam scores in India. The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is conducted in 109 cities across the country.

    Find out the exam pattern, key similarities and differences between KMAT and CMAT. Also, find out the top MBA colleges accepting KMAT and CMAT below.

    KMAT vs CMAT Exam Pattern

    Sections No. of Questions in KMAT No. of Questions in CMAT
    Verbal Ability or Language Comprehension 40 25
    Quantitative Aptitude or Techniques 40 25
    Logical Reasoning 40 25
    General Awareness N/A 25
    Total Questions 120 100
    Total Marks 120 400

    Similarities between KMAT and CMAT

    • There is no sectional time limit in both the exams.
    • Candidates can move across the sections as per their preference.
    • The syllabus for three sections of CMAT and KMAT are very similar.
    • All colleges accepting CMAT and KMAT have the approval of the All India Technical Council of Education (AICTE).

    KMAT vs CMAT: The Key Differences

    • Only Bangalore and Karnataka colleges accept KMAT score whereas the CMAT score is accepted in 1000+ colleges across India.
    • There is no negative marking in KMAT. There will be one mark deduction from the candidate’s total score for each incorrect response in CMAT.
    • While anyone can appear for KMAT, the exam is conducted in the major cities of Karnataka. On the other hand, the CMAT is conducted across 109 major cities in India.
    • The KMAT is a pencil-paper based exam and the CMAT is an online computer-based test.
    • The number of test-takers of CMAT is more than KMAT. Hence, it is tougher to score a good percentile in CMAT.
    • Very few good MBA colleges accept the KMAT score as compared to the CMAT.

    What are the top MBA Colleges accepting KMAT?

    1. Alliance University, Bengaluru
    2. Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS), Bengaluru
    3. IFIM Business School, Bengaluru
    4. MP Birla Institute of Management, Bengaluru
    5. M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
    6. M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru
    7. Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru
    8. PES Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
    9. ST.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology, Mangalore

    Top B-schools accepting CMAT

    1. KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai
    2. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
    3. Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai
    4. Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), Mumbai
    5. N L Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai
    6. Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
    7. Goa Institute of Management, Goa
    8. Institute of Financial Management and Research, Changambakkam
    9. KIIT School of Rural Management, Bhubaneshwar
    10. Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi
    11. Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Bangalore
    12. Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Nagpur
    13. Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad
    14. Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad
    15. Indus Business Academy, Bangalore

