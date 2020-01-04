KMAT Kerala 2020 Registration Process to Start on kmatkerala.in from 1st Feb

KMAT Kerala 2020 Registration Process

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies- KUFOS has issued the notification for the registration process of KMAT Kerala 2020. The examination is scheduled to be occurring on 17th May 2020 and the online registration will begin from 01st February 2020.

KMAT Kerala is considered as the state -level examination for the candidates who desire to apply for the various management programmes. This entrance examination is valid for both the government and private institutes.

Candidates who are interested in KMAT Kerala 2020 can visit the official website which is www.kmatkerala.in for more details and to submit the application form.

Application Procedure:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to apply for the KMAT Kerala Examination 2020:

Candidates would be needed to visit the official website of KMAT Kerala.

There would be link of KMAT Kerala 2020 on the home page and candidates would need click on the link.

Candidates must need to fill in the details accurately and create the login and password. It should be noted that the back button must not be pressed during the registration process.

It is mandatory for the candidates to keep the registration details save with themselves as it would be required with every login on the website.

Once the registration is completed, the application form will be available on the screen.

Candidates should fill in the details correctly for the education details and personal details.

Application fees should also need to be submitted online through any of the online method using the debit card or credit card or net banking mode.

Candidates can take the print out of the application form for the future reference.

The application fees for the general category of Rs 1000 and for the reserved category candidates the application fees is Rs 750.

Candidates will be called for the process of counselling by the affiliated institutes. The candidates would be selected on the basis of their respective scores and cut-offs set by the institutes.

Also read, Kerala KMAT 2020 Admit Card.

<noscript><iframe title="KMAT Kerala 2020 Entrance Test | How to Apply? I Dr.Aravind.T.S" width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bpeA4dhyyq0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More