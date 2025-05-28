Where Careers in Capital Markets Begin

Are you passionate about financial markets and investment strategies? Do you aspire to work in high-stakes roles like Investment Banking, Risk Management, or Wealth Advisory? The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Securities Markets) – PGDM (SM) offered by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) is your gateway to becoming a next-generation finance professional.

About the PGDM (Securities Markets) Program

The PGDM (SM) is a two-year AICTE-approved full-time diploma program designed to create complete securities market professionals. Offered by NISM, an institution established by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), this unique course combines academic rigor with market relevance. It covers diverse subjects such as:

Economics & Financial Statement Analysis

Corporate Finance & Equity Valuation

Derivatives & Risk Management

Fixed Income Securities

Mutual Funds, Investment Banking & Wealth Management

The curriculum is benchmarked against top international standards, ensuring students are industry-ready upon graduation.

Why Choose NISM’s PGDM (SM)?

1. Industry-Oriented Curriculum:

The program, created with the input of market experts, teaches practical applications of financial principles. Up-to-date texts and instructional cases support every subject.

2. Careers that Offer Stable Outcomes

Many industries in the financial world offer opportunities for graduates.

Equity, Debt, Currency & Commodity Markets

Market Infrastructure Institutions like Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Banking, Treasury, and Risk Management

Mutual Funds & Wealth Advisory

Financial Research and Analytics

3. Ideal Learning Environment:

In a state-of-the-art campus, NISM offers modern classrooms, library access, world-class sports facilities, and comfortable hostel accommodation.

Career Opportunities

The PGDM (SM) opens up diverse roles, such as:

Investment Banker

Risk Manager

Portfolio Manager

Treasury Manager

Research Analyst

Financial Planner

Compliance Officer

Wealth Manager

Graduates find employment in stock exchanges, mutual funds, banks, advisory firms, clearing corporations, and other capital market institutions.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must:

Hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reserved category)

Have a valid score from CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT, or MH-CET

It is possible for students who are graduating soon to join as well (this requires provisional admission).

How to Apply?

The application process is online through CLICK HERE.

Steps:

Register with your email and phone number Fill in the application form and upload the required documents Pay an application fee of ₹1,000

Selection is based on:

Academic performance

Entrance exam scores

Personal interview

Fee Structure (2025–27 Batch)

Academic Fees:

Total Program Fee: ₹6,00,000 (in four installments)

Library Deposit (Refundable): ₹10,000

Hostel & Mess Fees:

Twin-sharing Non-AC accommodation with food:

Total: ₹3,10,300 (over two years, including refundable hostel deposit)

Important Dates

Application Start: April 26, 2025



Last Date to Apply: June 15, 2025



Merit List Announcement: June 30, 2025



Program Commencement: July 15, 2025

Facilities at NISM

Separate hostels for boys and girls

Gym, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor sports

24×7 medical and ambulance support

The cafeteria serves nutritious meals

Laundry services (on a payment basis)

Conclusion

Choosing NISM’s PGDM (Securities Markets) means choosing a career of influence and impact in the financial world. With the backing of SEBI and a curriculum aligned with industry needs, this program is your launchpad into the world of capital markets.

