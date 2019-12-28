JEE MAINS 2020 Important Tips for Exam Preparation

The National Testing Agency will soon be conducting the examination of JEE Mains 2020 for the January session. The examination will take place from January 6th 2020 to January 9th 2020. There is hardly a week left for the examination and so here are some few tips that the students can consider before appearing for the examination.

In order to prepare well for the examination, the students should focus on solving the previous year question papers. This will help them to get an idea about the pattern of the examination and also help them in understanding the level of difficulty of the papers. The candidates can also take up mock tests as this is a great way to evaluate themselves and this way they can easily point out their strengths and weakness and work on them before they appear for the real examination. As the NTA has revised the syllabus for the JEE examination, so the students should be aware that they will face some changes in the examination as well. Now they have to face numerical questions along with MCQs. One important tip for the students is that they should opt all the numerical type questions as they do not have any negative marking and so their overall score will not be affected by answering these questions wrong. Since there is not much time left for the examination, the students should consider revising the NCERTs and go through all the notes they made in their schools. The students can also have a look at the sample papers in order to know about the new exam pattern if JEE Mains 2020. On the day of the examination, the students should remember to carry all the important documents like the admit card, valid ID proof and a passport size photo. Also, for the students appearing for B. Arch should carry their own colours and geometry box to the examination centre. Examination always brings anxiety which will further develop into stress. As the exam is near the students might deal with a lot of stress and anxiety, but the students should calm down and focus on the positive things rather than overthinking and building up stress.

The students are advised to go through the details mentioned in their admit cards. There are a few instructions and guidelines given on the admit card and the students are requested to read all the information carefully. There is no dress code for the examination, but the students should put on simple clothes.

Also, the students are advised to visit the examination centre a day before the examination in order to avoid problems on the day of the examination.

JEE MAINS 2020 Important Tips for Exam Preparation was last modified:

Read More