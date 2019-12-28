Nadia District Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 16 Lab Technicians, Medical Officer and other Post @nadia.gov.in

The Nadia District has released the latest notification calling out applicants for the post of lab technicians, Medical Officer and other vacancies.

Therefore, the candidates who are willing to apply for these posts can visit the online website and fill the application process for the Nadia District Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 15th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

Position Vacancies Lab Technician 5 positions Counsellor (Blood bank) 1 position Kala Azar Technical Supervisor 3 positions Programme Officer 1 position Medical Officer (NUHM) 2 positions Senior Tuberculosis Lab Supervisor 1 position Medical Officer (AH) 1 position GNM (NRC) 1 position Cook (NRC) 1 position

Educational Qualification

Lab technician : The candidates should have a BSc in MLT with a minimum of 1 year of experience. Or the candidates should possess a Diploma in MLT. They should make sure that the degrees and certificates should be recognized by the West Bengal State Medical Faculty of West Bengal University of Health Services with minimum of 2 years of experience. The candidates are also expected to have knowledge of computers.

: The candidates should have a BSc in MLT with a minimum of 1 year of experience. Or the candidates should possess a Diploma in MLT. They should make sure that the degrees and certificates should be recognized by the West Bengal State Medical Faculty of West Bengal University of Health Services with minimum of 2 years of experience. The candidates are also expected to have knowledge of computers. Counsellor (Blood Bank) : The candidates should have a Post Graduate degree in Psychology/Social work/Sociology/Anthropology/Human Development from a recognized central Government or State Government. The candidates should also have working experience.

: The candidates should have a Post Graduate degree in Psychology/Social work/Sociology/Anthropology/Human Development from a recognized central Government or State Government. The candidates should also have working experience. Kala-Azar Technical Supervisor : The candidates should possess a degree in Science with Biology as a paper. The candidates should also possess a valid two-wheeler license.

: The candidates should possess a degree in Science with Biology as a paper. The candidates should also possess a valid two-wheeler license. Program Officer : The candidates should hold an MBBS with MD/DNB Psychiatry/DNP or equivalent Post Graduate degree.

: The candidates should hold an MBBS with MD/DNB Psychiatry/DNP or equivalent Post Graduate degree. Medical Officer (NUHM) : The candidates should hold an MBBS from Medical Council of India (MCI) along with one-year compulsory Internship.

: The candidates should hold an MBBS from Medical Council of India (MCI) along with one-year compulsory Internship. Senior Tuberculosis Lab Supervisor : The candidates should be a Graduate/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or equivalent from a recognized institution. The candidates are also expected to have a valid two-wheeler driving license

: The candidates should be a Graduate/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or equivalent from a recognized institution. The candidates are also expected to have a valid two-wheeler driving license Medical Officer (AH) : The candidates should have an MBBS degree and preference will be given to candidates with a PG Diploma/Degree.

: The candidates should have an MBBS degree and preference will be given to candidates with a PG Diploma/Degree. GNM (NRC) : The candidates should have completed B. Sc Nursing or GNM from any recognized institution. They are expected to read, write and speak Bengali and the candidate must be a permanent resident of the district applied for.

: The candidates should have completed B. Sc Nursing or GNM from any recognized institution. They are expected to read, write and speak Bengali and the candidate must be a permanent resident of the district applied for. Cook (NRC): The candidates must be Higher Secondary passed, should have good communication over the local language. They should know all type of cooking. However, preference will be given to local eligible candidates

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date to fill the application form of the Nadia District recruitment?

Answer: The last date to fill the application forms is 15th January 2020.

Question: Which is the official URL of Nadia District recruitment?

Answer: The official website is www.nadia.gov.in

Question: What are the various posts available under the Nadia District recruitment?

Answer: Lab technicians, Medical Officer and various other posts are available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: What is the educational qualification required for the Nadia District recruitment?

Answer: Educational requirements vary according to the post applied for.

