JEE Main 2020 Starts Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Instructions to be Followed

JEE Main 2020

National Testing Agency, NTA would direct the entrance examination across the nation in various batches. Aside from the admit card, NTA has additionally given significant instructions for the students taking the engineering entrance test this year. All the aspirants must check the instructions published on the official website.

The instructions also answer most of the queries that students have regarding what documents to carry on the day of the exam and what items are prohibited inside the exam hall.

The hall ticket was discharged and is currently accessible on the official site www.jeemain.nta.nic.in .

JEE Main 2020 instructions:

Admit Card to be accessed from the NTA Website (printout on A4 size paper, colored preferably).

Passport size photograph (the one uploaded in Online Application Form during registration). It would be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre.

Students must carry original ID Proof With photo (PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card)/E-Aadhaar/Ration Card/twelfth Class Board Admit Card with photo/Bank Passbook).

Keep in mind, ID Cards are given by Schools/Colleges/Universities/Coaching Centers or images stored in cell phones and so on are not acceptable. Students not carrying a legitimate ID would not be permitted to take the test.

PwD certificate if the candidate has reservations under the PwD category. Differently Abled candidates are mentioned to report ahead of schedule for assistance during entry at the exam venue.

Items not allowed at the exam center

Any kind of instrument /Geometry box, Purse, wallet, paper/stationery/ Textual stuff (printed or composed material), food, water, cell phone/head phone/microphone/, Calculator, electronic pen, Ruler, Log Tables, Camera, Recorder, watch, any metallic item, hair clips, earrings or electronic devices/gadgets.

Students should be aware that pen/ pencil, paper for rough work would all be provided to them at the exam center.

Also, detail concerning the reporting time, door closing time, date of assessment, shift timing of the test and the exam venue address are available on the admit card.

