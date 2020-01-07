Assam High School TET Admit Card 2019 Released at ssa.assam.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission released the latest notification regarding the release of the admit card for the Secondary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET).

The notification was out on Monday i.e. the 6th January 2020. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for this examination will now be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website https://ssa.assam.gov.in. The admit cards are now available on the website from the 6th of January 2020 and it will be available till January 19th, 2020 till 9:30 AM

The Assam High School TET was supposed to be held on December 22nd, 2019 but due to the unavoidable circumstances and unrest in Assam, the examination was postponed, and now it is rescheduled and will take place on 19th, January 2020.

The decision to postpone the examination was taken because of the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act where the entire state of Assam was seen to participate actively. Therefore, the officials had to take this step to postpone the examination. H

owever, a senior official from the Education Department said that the examination had to be postponed because the preparedness of the TET examination was affected in a great way due to the ban of the internet services for more than a week in Assam.

For the Secondary Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET), the number of candidates appearing for this examination is about 56,000, and this examination is conducted for candidates who aspire to pursue a career in teaching. Thereby, this examination gives them a platform to become a teacher at the secondary level of schools.

Also, for the convenience of the candidates, the test will be conducted district wise and not zone wise. During the online application process, the candidates have been allotted with their examination districts and this has been allocated as per the “Communication District.”

The Assam TET examination will be conducted in five languages, i.e. Assamese, Bengala, Bodo, Hindi and Manipuri. The candidates who will qualify TET and acquire all the norms as per the Government rules during the recruitment process will be posted in the same zone. The candidates should note that the zone will be the candidate’s cadre and there will be no inter-zone transfer in future

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates will have to log in to the official website, i.e. ssa.assam.gov.in They will then have to click the Teacher Eligibility Test under the Information and services link They will then be redirected to a new page The candidates will then have to enter the Application no. and Password After this the admit card will appear on the screen, they can then download and take a printout of the same

