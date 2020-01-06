Periyar University Under Graduate And Post Graduate Results 2019 Released on periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University Under Graduate And Post Graduate Results 2019

The students of the Periyar University appeared for the semester examination during November 2019. Both the under graduate students and the post graduate students appeared for the semester exam in November 2019. An official notice has been published by the Controller of the Periyar university, Mr S.Kadhiravan that the results of the semester exam for both the under graduate students and the post graduate students will be declared on January 6, 2020.

The notification also stated that the results will be released in the official website of the Periyar university. The time of the release of the results has not been mentioned in the notification released by the controller of Periyar university, Mr. S. Kadhiravan. So the candidates are requested to verify the official website of the Periyar University from time to time in order to view the result.

Steps to Follow to View the Results:

All the under graduate students and the post graduate students of the Periyar University should follow the steps which are given below in order to see the November 2019, semester results

The candidates should visit the official website of the Periyar University, www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.

On the home page the candidates will find a tab that reads “News”.

After clicking on the new tab, the candidates will find a link that reads, “Under graduate / post graduate results 2019”.

Clicking on the link will take the candidates to a new page.

On the new page the candidates should fill their Roll number and their Date of birth and click submit.

In a new page the results will appear in the form of PDF

The candidates who wants to re-evaluate the papers have to get it done within 10 days of result.

