Jamia Semester Exams Cancelled till Further Notice: Najma Akhtar, vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Najma Akhtar, who is vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has announced on Monday that the dates of examination has been postponed and will be rescheduled and assured students that the security in the campus would be increased.

According to the words of Akhtar, “we will discuss with the deans to reschedule the examination. We have increased the security in the campus as it has been doubled after the incident.”

Akhtar also stated that the process of filing an FIR against police will begin on 14th January 2020 for the reason being entering the campus without permission during the anti-citizenship amendment act (CAA) protest last year.

Najma Akhtar said while interacting with the students gathered outside the VC office in the university, “Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow”

The decision has been made after the hundred of students had entered the JMI campus to protest outside the VC office. Their demand was to reschedule the exams and enhance the security system in the university due to the incident happened on 15th December 2019. The Delhi police entered the campus without permission and student demanded FIR against Delhi Police for brutality in the university library.

Therefore, according to the official notification the ongoing semester examination stands cancelled until the further notice. The decision has been made on the demand of the protesting students, the vice chancellor had consultation with the deans, HoDs and other officials.

Also, the authorities said that the fresh schedule would be prepared in consultation with the students. As per notification, the enquiry has already begun into the police action against students by National Human Rights Commission India (NHRC). The team had already visited the university and soon will record the statements of the victim students.

