ICAI CA 2019 Result to be Declared on either 16th or 17th Jan 2020 on icai.org

ICAI CA 2019 Result

The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination November 2019 for Old course and new course to be declared on 16th January 2020 or 17th January 2020, i.e., on Thursday. This notification has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI).

Merit list of the candidates till 50th rank will get released on the official website of ICAI. Candidates can get their ICAI CA result by visiting the official website or through the email address of the candidates applied for the examination.

Candidates can register their email address on the online website. Those who have registered will get their result on their email IDs. The registration number along with candidate’s roll number will be required to login into the account.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the ICAI CA Result 2019 is www.icai.org .

Steps to check ICAI CA Result 2019:

Visit the official web page of ICAI as mentioned above.

Click on the “ICAI CA Result 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the ICAI CA Result 2019.

Take a print copy of the ICAI CA result for future use.

Candidates can also receive their result through the SMS.

For old course,

Candidates must type CAFNLOLD space XXXXXX

For new course,

Candidates must type CAFNLNEW space XXXXXX

And then send it to 57575. The number is applicable for all the mobile networks.

Keep visiting the official website of ICAI for more updates and timely information on the examination.

