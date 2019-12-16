Some Last-Minute Tips for Students appearing for the JEE Main 2020

With the JEE main approaching the students, the students must be under a lot of pressure for preparing as much as they can so that perform perfectly on the examination day. Along with the JEE mains, students have to prepare thoroughly for their board exams which are going side by side.

The JEE exams are going to be held in January 2020 from January 6th to January 11th. The exam is less than a month away and we have some last-minute tips and tricks for the students who are going to appear in the examination.

Be prepared for the new pattern of the question paper. The examination is completely computer-based and for that purpose, it might not be feasible for many students. So, it is better if they have a thorough practise to solve the questions in a computer test based practice. There are a lot of mock tests or test series available that help a student familiarize with the whole setup.

Pick up a special point for revision. Neither it is practical or possible for students to go through the whole syllabus for revision, nor is it efficient. So, you should create a list where you write down the topics that you need to prepare a bit more. Mark the important and uneasy topic and have a look over them before you leave for examination.

Solve the paper productively. As we already know that the time limitation on the paper is a huge breaker. So, do not aim at solving everything. Rather mark the questions that you are sure about and do not waste time over questions that seem complicated to you. It would be negative if you solve all the questions and get most of them wrong. So, you need to play smart at the exam and provide efficiency.

Lastly, we wish the best of luck to all the students who are going to appear for the examination. Do not feel pressurized, stay calm and give the best performance of yourself.

You also read, JEE Main 2020 Mathematics Sample Paper Published.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for JEE MAIN 2020 Exam

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – JEE Main 2020 Examination

Question: Where can I download the admit card?

Answer: Admit card is already available at the official website of JEE main. You can access your admit card after logging in.

Question: What is the official website of JEE main?

Answer: The official website of JEE main is https://jeemain.nic.in where you can also get all the updates.

Question: When is the JEE Main 2020 examination scheduled for?

Answer: The examination will be conducted from 6th of January 2020 to 11th of January 2020 in a computer-based mode.

Question: When will the results be released?

Answer: Although there is no specific date decided for the results yet but we expect the results to be out by 31st of January.

Some Last-Minute Tips for Students appearing for the JEE Main 2020 was last modified:

Read More