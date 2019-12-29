Jamia Millia Islamia professor Felicitated with ‘Distinguished Scientist Award’ 2019

The 11th National Conference of Solid-state Chemistry was conducted in Nagpur on December 21, 2019. Achievers from different domain in science were awarded for their contribution to science. The award for the “Distinguished Scientist” for the year 2019 was granted to professor Tokeer Ahmed.

Professor Tokeer Ahmed works in the chemistry department in the Jamia Millia Islamia university. Professor Takeer Ahmed was bestowed with this award by the Indian Association of solid-state chemists and Allied Scientists. He was conferred with the “Distinguished Scientist” for his achievement in the area of chemical sciences and its social impacts.

Some of the academic achievements and awards of Professor Takeer Ahmed are as follows:

He served as the member of the National Academy of Science India.

He was awarded “Inspirational Teacher” award. He received the award from the president of India in 2015.

He served as the editorial board member in the Acta Scientific Pharmaceutical Sciences.

He was bestowed with the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft – department of science and technology award for his participation in the Meeting of the Noble Laureates. The meeting was conducted in Germany in the year 2009. The award was granted to the Professor by the Government of India in the year 2019.

Professor Takeer Ahmed did his M.Sc. Chemistry in the university of Roorkee. He then went on to do his doctorate in Nano Chemistry in the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He worked as a Senior Research Fellow at the Council of Scientific and industrial Research at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi from 2004 to 2005. He also worked as a project assistant in IIT Delhi. He then joined the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the year 2006 and he has been working there ever since.

