XLRI GD-PI Tips: How to prepare for BM?

Congratulations to every candidate who is ready to appear for the Group Discussion and Interview of the Xavier School of Management, XLRI Jamshedpur. You have cleared the first stage of XAT with flying colours and it is time to ace the GD-PI stage.

XLRI allows applicants to opt for both BM & HRM courses of the institute. The GD-PI rounds will be held for both the programmes separately.

The most useful preparation tips that one can get regarding the GD-PI rounds is from a candidate who has already experienced and cleared it. Here is a list of tips on how to prepare for the BM GD-PI from the toppers and candidates converting the BM call.

What is BM?

The BM refers to the Business Management program of the XLRI. The BM is a PGDM programme equivalent to an MBA degree and is regarded as one of the best management degrees in India. The programme is designed to shape some of the best future managers in India.

The BM programme gives equal importance to self-awareness and functional business proficiency. The key focus areas in this course include Finance, Information Systems, Marketing, Production, Operations, etc.

XLRI BM GD-PI Process

The GD-PI process for the Business Management programme will start from mid-February 2020 and continue till mid-March 2020. The cities where the GD-PI rounds will be held are Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Jamshedpur.

GD-PI tips for Business Management Programme

Group Discussion

Based on different experiences of candidates converting the BM call, a candidate must prepare Current Affairs and conventional topics for the GD.

Topics to prepare for BM GD: Social topics, National Economy related topics, International events, Political events of national importance

A group discussion round for BM will comprise 8 to 9 candidates. You should be able to put your thoughts in a composed manner.

Do not rush to start the topic. Take some time to organize your thoughts and then put your points forward.

Maintain eye contact with all your group members.

Do not cut anybody’s point in the middle of their argument.

Listening is very important in GD. Listen carefully if you want to build your arguments on somebody else’s.

Personal Interview BM Preparation Tips

Prepare a genuine answer on the following questions:

Why do you want to pursue an MBA?

Why are you opting for the BM programme?

Why do you want to join XLRI?

Why do you prefer Marketing/Finance?

What did you learn from this achievement/failure?( Based on your profile/CV.)

Tell us something about yourself.

You will be asked questions based on your GD. Stick to your arguments of GD and don’t present or defend your thoughts in an aggressive manner.

Revise the important topics of your undergraduate specialization. You will be asked to explain a topic from your Bachelor’s degree.

You should know everything about the company you have interned/worked with in the past.

You must be aware of every minute detail of your CV. Not knowing about yourself or your academic/work experience reflects poorly.

