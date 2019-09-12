JAC 10th, 12th Compartmental 2019 Result Released on jacresults.com

JAC 10th, 12th Compartmental 2019

The result for Jharkhand 10th and 12th compartmental exam 2019 has been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates appeared in JAC compartmental 2019 review can now check their results through the official website, www.jacresults.com .

The exam was in July and August 2019. Candidates failed in JAC annual board, appeared in the compartmental exam 2019.

Steps to check JAC 2019 compartmental result:

Visit the official website, as mentioned above.

Click on the “Compartmental 2019 Result” link.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the result.

Take a hard copy of the compartmental result for further use.

Direct Link for downloading the results are:

JAC 10th Compartmental Result 2019

JAC 12th Compartmental Result 2019

The details mentioned in the admit card will be required while checking the result. The credentials required, roll number and roll code. Candidates must keep tracking the official website for more updates and information.

