CSIR-NGRI Hyderabad Recruitment 2019: Apply for 19 Scientist and Senior Scientist Posts on ngri.org.in

CSIR-NGRI Hyderabad Recruitment 2019

The CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), Hyderabad, has welcomed online applications for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Scientist and Scientist. Enthusiastic candidates can apply through the online process on or before 20 December 2019.

Important Date:

The end date of online application: 20 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Scientist/Senior Scientist: 19 Posts

Age limit:

The age limit for the same is 32 years (Scientist) and 37 years (Senior Scientist). The higher age limit is relaxable up to 05 years for SC/ST and 03 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates.

Educational Qualification-

Scientist:

The candidate shall hold a Ph.D. degree in Geophysics/Geosciences/Earth Sciences/Physical Sciences with a specialization in the area of Electrical/Electromagnetic Geophysics/Geo-electromagnetism.

Senior Scientist:

The candidate shall hold a Ph.D. in Geosciences/Geophysics/Earth Sciences/Physical Sciences with specialization in the area of Electrical/Electromagnetic Geophysics/ Geo-electromagnetism with 02 years of experience.

Pay Scale:

The pay scale shall be between 67,700 – 208,700/ (Pay Matrix) Total Emoluments: Rs. 103,881/- (Scientist) and Rs. 78,800 – 209,200/- (Pay Matrix) Total Emoluments: Rs. 119,532/- (Senior Scientist) respectively.

These posts carry usual allowances i.e., Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA), etc. as admissible to the Central Government employees and as made applicable to CSIR. Council employees are also eligible for the accommodation of their entitled type as per CSIR allotment rules depending on availability; in that case, HRA will not be admissible.

Additionally, to the emoluments indicated against each category of posts, benefits such as reimbursements of Medical Expenses, Leave Travel Concession, Conveyance advance and House Building Advance are available as per CSIR rules

Application Procedure

Qualified candidates are required to apply online through the CSIR-NGRI official website www.ngri.org.in on or before 20 December 2019. The candidates are recommended to read all the instructions carefully before submitting the online application. Candidates are requested to go through the instructions before filling up the online form available on the website.

Also read, CSIR-CSIO 2019 Recruitment Notification.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dVL2D_B20kI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

CSIR-NGRI Hyderabad Recruitment 2019: Apply for 19 Scientist and Senior Scientist Posts on ngri.org.in was last modified:

Read More